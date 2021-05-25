Governor Noem Asks Board of Regents to Preserve Honest, Patriotic Education

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem asked the South Dakota Board of Regents to set policies that preserve honest, patriotic education throughout South Dakota’s institutions of higher learning. You can read the her letter, which was sent to each individual member of the Board, here .

“As governor, I have become increasingly concerned about a growing movement throughout the country to reject patriotic education and downplay the positive revolution in human affairs set in motion by our Founders,” wrote Governor Noem. “Our children and grandchildren should understand the full picture of our nation’s history – our fundamental values, our greatest achievements, and the long struggles to overcome injustice as well. Our next generation must also learn about our triumphs as well as our mistakes, with those mistakes being examined in context.”

In the letter, Governor Noem urged the Board of Regents to consider:

Whether funds are being used to advance or promote the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory, or any similar theory; or requiring, compelling, or otherwise directing students to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to any such beliefs or tenets; Whether South Dakota’s post-secondary public institutions remain a place of learning, not indoctrination; Whether diversity offices in post-secondary public institutions are still working within the scope of their original mission, or whether they have experienced inappropriate “mission creep.”

“I trust you will agree with me that we need to preserve honest, patriotic education throughout South Dakota – education that that cultivates in our next generation both a profound love of our country and a realistic picture of its virtues and challenges,” continued Governor Noem. “I look forward to working together with the Board of Regents on this goal.”

This past legislative session, Governor Noem advocated for and signed legislation to enhance civics curriculum at the K-12 level. She recently became the first officeholder in America to sign the “1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools.” Last week, Department of Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson and State Historian Dr. Ben Jones wrote to the Biden Administration to push back on their proposed policies advocating for the teaching of the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory.

