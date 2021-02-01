Governor Noem Introduces Legislation on Price Transparency in Healthcare

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem introduced legislation to empower South Dakota consumers by providing them transparent healthcare costs.

“We know that healthcare can be expensive. We can make this burden a little lighter for consumers by giving them transparent information about the cost of healthcare services,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “By empowering consumers with the knowledge of the actual cost for planned procedures, we can give them the tools they need to plan their future finances.”

Governor Noem’s legislation:

Gives consumers the ability to see in-network and out-of-network provider rates for services;

Provides real-time information on consumers’ cost sharing requirements such as deductibles, copays, and information on bundled services; and

Gives accurate information on the cost of prescription drugs.

This information will be made available to consumers via a website, paper form, email, or by phone.

###