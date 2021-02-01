Governor Noem Introduces Legislation on Price Transparency in Healthcare
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem introduced legislation to empower South Dakota consumers by providing them transparent healthcare costs.
“We know that healthcare can be expensive. We can make this burden a little lighter for consumers by giving them transparent information about the cost of healthcare services,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “By empowering consumers with the knowledge of the actual cost for planned procedures, we can give them the tools they need to plan their future finances.”
Governor Noem’s legislation:
- Gives consumers the ability to see in-network and out-of-network provider rates for services;
- Provides real-time information on consumers’ cost sharing requirements such as deductibles, copays, and information on bundled services; and
- Gives accurate information on the cost of prescription drugs.
This information will be made available to consumers via a website, paper form, email, or by phone.
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem Introduces Legislation on Price Transparency in Healthcare”
Finally, finally, finally.
Where else would we let people not know the prices until they use the services and get the bill, especially when they are often under distress when they make decisions.
Long over due.
This is Troy
I thought we were under the Pelosi plan? “You have to pass the bill to see what’s in it”. Using that logic who wants price transparency/sarc