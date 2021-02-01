Governor Kristi Noem’s 2020 Year End Report: $967k raised, $397k spent, $1.4M Cash on Hand

Year-end campaign finance reports are starting to be posted at the Secretary of State’s website, and Governor Kristi Noem is already gearing up for a strong Gubernatorial re-election effort in 2022:

Noem, who has become a hot commodity on the national stage this year started out the year in her state account with $817,788.31 cash on hand, to which she added $966,792.54, against expenses of $396,663.10. Her ending balance is a healthy $1,387,877.75.

Not too shabby, especially compared to one possible opponent, Billie Sutton, who ends the year with $43,465.15 in the bank.