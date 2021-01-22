Governor Noem Introduces Legislation to Simplify City Zoning Regulations

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will introduce a bill to simplify city zoning regulations and ease the permitting process for homebuilders and homeowners in South Dakota.

“South Dakota’s housing market is booming, and that’s tremendous news, but we don’t want home prices to skyrocket as a result,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We’re streamlining zoning regulations at the city level, building off last year’s success, to ensure that the cost of living remains affordable for residents of our great state. Restrictive zoning laws make it harder for South Dakotans – especially our young people – to find affordable housing. It is essential that we make changes like these to help young adults and young families achieve the American Dream of owning a home. This will have the added benefit of spurring housing development to keep up with the folks moving to South Dakota who want to share our freedom and way of life.”

Last year, Governor Noem supported and signed SB 157, which simplified zoning regulations at the county level. This year’s legislation will make similar improvements to the zoning process at the municipal level.

Restrictive zoning laws make it more expensive to build homes. As Mercatus Center recently testified to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “State and local regulatory constraints on housing supply are the primary cause of high and rising housing prices.” Governor Noem’s legislation will relax such constraints to drive lower housing prices for South Dakotans.

