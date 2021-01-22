Lora Hubbel claims she’s is running for Governor in 2022, just like in 2018.

Had this sent over to me a short time ago. And dang. I can’t stop laughing:

Apparently Lora Hubbel was on Facebook last night making the claim that she’s going to run against Governor Kristi Noem. Seriously. (Try to stop giggling.)

So is she running as a Republican? Indy? Constitution Party? Or is she going to switch it up and go Libertarian this time? Who knows.

At the very least, it will provide entertainment. Much like people slow down to look at a car accident or dumpster fire.

Last time she announced she was going to run for Governor (in May of 2017) she lectured her facebook followers about how “all you who take prescription drugs are into “sorcery.”

And.. that campaign ended with Lora abandoning the Republican Party & joining the Constitution Party... and wrecking the Constitution Party.

If this is how her last election started out for the 2018 Gubernatorial contest, I can’t wait to see what she’s going to come up with for 2022.