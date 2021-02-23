Governor Noem Issues Statement on Attorney General Ravnsborg

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the conclusion of the investigation into the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Joseph Boever:

“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”

###