Governor Noem Issues Statement on Attorney General Ravnsborg
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the conclusion of the investigation into the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Joseph Boever:
“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”
###
14 thoughts on “Governor Noem Issues Statement on Attorney General Ravnsborg”
It takes a bad driver to recognize another bad driver.
She should stay out of it
Agreed, this is not her call.
If she feels that him being in office is bad for the state as a whole, or for the Office of the Attorney General, or State Law Enforcement, then it absolutely IS her place to make her opinion known.
Attorney General Ravensburg is free to ignore her wishes as he sees fit, but if she feels that keeping him on the job is going to be bad for the state she SHOULD state so.
And had she stayed out of it, both of you would be offering up criticism from another angle…..
Not at all.
She would get to appoint th new attorney general. At least he/she would have to be a SD resident and not a Washington politician.
What are you talking about? Noem is the typical Washington politician.
I agree with her.
Marty Jackley makes most sense.
? aren’t Jackley & Noem bitter foes? randy seiler is right there in fort pierre, well qualified, plus hes a vietnam vet…