Thune: Democrats Should Abandon Partisan COVID Bill and Work With Republicans on Bipartisan Approach

“Democrats have made it very clear that they are determined to pass another COVID bill on a purely partisan basis – which is particularly disappointing because up until now, COVID relief has been a bipartisan process.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Senate Democrats’ push to include a liberal wish list of agenda items in their partisan COVID relief package. Thune noted that of the five COVID relief bills that have already become law, all of them passed with strong bipartisan support. He urged Democrats to put the American people first by working in a bipartisan way to pursue targeted COVID relief that meets the needs of the American people without unnecessarily adding to the national debt.