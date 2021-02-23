Release:  Article of Impeachment Filed Against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg 

Article of Impeachment Filed Against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Republican Representative Will Mortenson (District 24) has filed a resolution proposing two Articles of Impeachment to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office. The resolution is co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-District 19) and House Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-District 15).
“The Attorney General has a special obligation to follow the laws and protect the public,” said Mortenson. “Jason Ravnsborg’s actions and statements related to the death of Joseph Boever breached those obligations to the people of South Dakota, and he should be removed from office.”
Article XVI of the South Dakota Constitution grants the House of Representatives the sole authority to bring an impeachment action against a state official like the Attorney General. The resolution included two separate Articles of Impeachment, one concerning the crimes and misdemeanors that caused the death of Joseph Boever on September 12, 2020 and one concerning the statements and actions of Jason Ravnsborg in reporting the crime and the resulting investigation.
“This isn’t about party or politics. It’s about doing the right thing for South Dakota,” said Peterson. “We must hold our elected leaders to a high standard. In this case, the Attorney General has failed to meet that standard, and we owe it to the people to bring these Articles,” Peterson added.
“What happened was a tragedy for all involved,” said Smith. “However, that cannot deter us from fulfilling our duties. The Attorney General has lost the confidence of the people of South Dakota, and he should be removed from office for the betterment of the state.”
Rep. Will Mortenson (R-District 24) Statement on Filing Articles of Impeachment:
“Earlier today, I filed a Resolution including Articles of Impeachment calling for the removal of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office. The decision was unpleasant and the situation is truly tragic, for all involved.
The filing followed months of consideration and advice. Ultimately, I felt that while the charging decision may have been correct, the Attorney General owes a higher duty to the Laws of the State of South Dakota and the People of the State of South Dakota. In his actions on the night of September 12, 2020 and following the incident, Attorney General Ravnsborg breached that duty and has lost the confidence of the people of South Dakota. When that happens, I believe the legislature has an obligation to exercise its constitutional authority to remove him from office.
There are several aspects that I’d like you to know about the decision.
First, I have no axe to grind with Attorney General Ravnsborg. I have always had a good relationship with him. This is not political and it is not personal. Again, I do not believe Attorney General Ravnsborg belongs in prison, but I know he does not belong in the Office of the Attorney General anymore.
Second, removal from office is an exceptional mechanism and should only be used in exceptional cases. In Washington, DC, they use impeachment to further political agendas and carry out partisan missions. In South Dakota, we should only use this in grave circumstances. In this case, a state official caused the death of a citizen and failed to comport himself in the standards we expect following the incident. Our state has never had such an occurrence, where the elected official refused to resign. In short, this is clearly an exceptional case.
Finally, the Attorney General is a member of the same party as me and I know him. Those facts cannot dissuade me from making this decision. We need to put principle and our people ahead of politics or our party. In South Dakota, the fact that we are in the same party means that my colleagues and I have had a lot of opportunities to spend time with Attorney General Ravnsborg. That makes this a very uncomfortable exercise, and I would ask that all members are afforded grace in their decision-making.”
38 thoughts on “Release: Article of Impeachment Filed Against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg ”
This reminds me of Trump’s impeachments – a handful of people just don’t like him.
This reminds me of Trump’s impeachment, too: all inconvenient facts are completely rejected by his supporters.
@Pondering, A completely delusional statement. They found Boevers glasses in Ravnsborgs car. His head went through the windshield. Next.
This smells of political maneuvering. Someone wants the AG job and is using Mortenson as a patsy to do it.
I still would like to see the evidence, so far nothing is out there that shows anything more than an accident.
Again, the accident report is freely available and easy to find. It supports the charge of lane driving and careless driving. Nobody is asserting that it wasn’t an accident. People are asserting the AG was negligent and killed someone as a result.
Where is the accident report, the investigation will have a ton of more factual information that will support innocence or the two misdemenors. There is nothing out there right now supporting negligence. You need to bring some facts other than opions.
Nat, thanks for broadcasting you’re too lazy or ignorant to figure out a google search. Take some personal responsibility. Kelo, Argus, DNN, and JCJ have all posted the accident report, which clearly indicates negligence. He wasn’t in his lane and he wasn’t aware of what he hit. No matter how dark it was, with headlights he’d have see Joe at least 5 seconds before impact had he been paying attention.
And you are too lazy to understand that the accident report is not from the investigation, that hasn’t been released. This one is a trumped-up report from the South Dakota highway patrol, not the North Dakota highway patrol who was conducting the investigation. It is meaningless the one that was released.
Additionally, it has false and inaccurate information in it. Next time, do your homework properly, please.
Totally agree. Those bringing the charges never supported Ravnsborg to start with and now they are making political hay for their own aspirations for higher office. Pierre politics as usual.
Pierre politics as usual yes … but not in the normal dirty fashion…
@Tom Completely delusional statements. They found Boevers glasses in Ravnsborgs car. His head went through the windshield. However, I am slightly concerned with whom Noem will replace him with.
I think there’s a lot of people including many Republicans who think he should have resigned. Yes, it may have been an unfortunate accident — certainly was for Boever and I could argue that it’s been unfortunate for the AG as well. However, those of us who believe strongly in personal responsibility believe Ravnsborg should take some responsibility here even if it believes it was an accident. He should stand up and say he’s going to hold himself to a higher personal standard and resign for the good of the state — no need for distractions in that office.
A lot of us also believe that he’s unlikely to resign because he doesn’t have a very good fall back — he never had a big job before this one so there’s no going back to a big firm with lots of clients. His decision not to resign is selfish and he’s being advised by people who also want to cling to their good jobs. Yes – he may be a nice guy and he may work hard, but he won’t ever get elected to a statewide office again. It’s time to take a break and start over — he can put his hard work into building something meaningful for himself that is not public service.
In fact, e was a partner in a law firm and took a pay cut to be AG. He is also a Lt. Colonel in the Reserves and has had a commendable career. He was plenty successful and still is.
I think you have other reasons to put him down.
“… took a pay cut to be AG.”
[snort] [chuckle] [snort]
Priceless comedy. How did Seinfeld ever let you get away?
You sound jealous.
Name one statewide elected official who had a more solid resume before they ran for office.
This doesn’t end well for Jason if he doesn’t resign. Further, he drags a bunch of legislators through the mud with him not to mention creates a distraction from important legislative work. But mark my words, he would not come out of an impeachment process looking any better. Same result as a resignation, but with more public and private pain all around.
So what in your position makes this impeachable? I could go wither way on resignation. Politically yes. Otherwise I don’t know. It’s a tragic accident. He could just say he won’t seek reelection.
But impeachable? 1st time in SD history? No.
Bad deal to abuse political power for political gain. This is a sad day for SD.
Will Mortenson is acting like the democrats and using impeachment as a political weapon against Ravnsborg. Who is Mortenson working for, who behind the scenes is pulling his string I wonder???
If the majority leader knows how to count, this already has the votes to pass. I hope Mr. Ravnsborg goes through the process. Pressure to resign will be intense.
And how do you know this???? Cliff you are making up lies like a lot of people here.
Majority leaders don’t take chances on flaky proposals. If they do, a majority of their peers will get new leadership. How is this a lie?
what is it he supposedly did and said after the accident that was unacceptable?
Classic rush to judgement, get out front. How is this different than moving to impeach Trump before all the facts were in regarding the Ukraine with a total lack of proportion of penalty fitting the crime?
@Troy – Uhhh… Boevers glasses were found in Ravnsborgs car??? Meaning his face went right up into the windshield? “Out front” ? thats a horrible reality TV show on a network called CNN
The greatest legal mind of our time shouldn’t be questioned like this. Jason is the victim here. The tapes shown by the liberal media have been obviously been doctored. This is all part of a plot by Antifa and Black Lives Matter. The legislators bringing charges need to be investigated for their connections to these groups.
Delusion runs rampant on this site.
Go to the Argus Leader and read the investigation transcript, and then come back here and say if you think he is still worthy of being AG. I am a Republican, and I say no. Up until reading the report, I assumed he was innocent. I am surprised no more serious charges were filed.
Makes sense to me. Insider GOP is thinking Ravnsborg is now a vulnerable candidate. Everybody knows he killed a man and, regardless of what the courts say, people are going to draw their own conclusions from that. Mix that with a Brendan Johnson-like candidate and you might have a real race. Now they’re going to brush him out the door and plop in a more palatable option to shore up their bets.
If you’re pissed Ravnsborg is going to be impeached, point your blame at the Pierre political class. And if you agree with the above, well, then, you just might be a hack.
Jason will be resigning before impeachment.
Holy crap, have you guys watched the interview? He’s obviously dishonest, straight up lying.
Have you watched the interview?? Clearly, you did not or would see an individual freely answering questions when he didn’t have to. He gets teary-eyed during it. No lying or guilty person would have freely given an interview, handed over his cell phone to authorities, and corporated as much as Ravsnborg done.
He admits to reading websites on his phone just minutes before the collision, but swears that he wasn’t on his phone when it happened? Lies.
He says it happened in the middle of the road, but it’s proven that he was well into the shoulder? More lies.
He claims he thought it was a deer, but the victim’s face literally came though the windshield? The biggest lie.
Agreed — my opinion based on the interviews is that he lies. He either had serious doubts about hitting a deer — and that’s why he walks the ditch the next day. Or, he really didn’t know what he hit because he was on his phone at the time. I’d like to understand why the prosecutors think he was on his phone east of town — that seems to be speculation on their part and not necessarily fact.
Are you kidding me, do you not think in today’s world they can pinpoint within a second when he was on the phone and when the guy in the road was hit?? That is why they stated the phone was not a contributor to the accident. So again you are wrong, Ravnsborg was not distracted.
Then he absolutely knew he hit a person, not a deer, considering that person’s head literally came though the windshield. You can’t have it both ways.
Bingo. Can’t say you didn’t know what you hit AND you weren’t distracted. ‘Tunnel vision’ isn’t a good answer — maybe after you hit someone but not before. Distracted or he knew. As the BCI says – people make mistakes. I think he made a mistake. Unfortunately mistakes happen – accidents happen. But it’s time for him to stop clinging to the job. We’re all replaceable. He needs to do the honorable thing and resign his position. Frankly, if I was him I’d want to stand up and resign myself. I wouldn’t put my family and my staff through impeachment. Time to own your mistake and to start over. If I could tell him one thing it would be this — you may think your life is crashing down but this will pass with time once you resign. You just can’t be the chief prosecutor without this accident creating a shadow over everything you do. And you won’t ever get reelected.
After watching both videos it’s clear the AG must resign or be impeached. He was not being honest in disclosing many facts about phone usage and no way he didn’t see Boever flashlight. I think there needs to be a strong look at the Sheriff over there as well. While the impact was an accident it’s clear dishonesty is taking place in that second interview. Sad day for our state.