Governor Noem Launches “Room for More” Ad

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem launched the latest ad of the “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign: “Room for More.” The ad features Governor Noem in her office getting back to her real job after portraying multiple professions throughout the campaign.

“Thankfully, thousands of Freedom-loving Americans responded and are moving here to pitch in,” said Governor Noem. “But there’s always room for more. So come work in South Dakota – the Freest state in America. Now if you’ll excuse me – I’ve got my real job to do.”

In the “Room for More” ad, Governor Noem reflects on the jobs she portrayed in the previous “Freedom Works Here” ads. Since the launch of “Freedom Works Here” Governor Noem has been a plumber, dentist, welder, and electrician.

6,166 of people have applied to move to South Dakota, and 1,402 individuals are in the final stages of moving to here.

The most applications have come from California (979), Florida (458), Texas (452), Minnesota (356), and New York (281). 172 South Dakotans have also used the campaign as a tool to get plugged into career opportunities. A map showing where applicants are from can be found here.

These numbers represent those working directly through the “Freedom Works Here” program. Even more people are finding jobs and moving to South Dakota of their own accord after seeing the ads.

More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found here.

###