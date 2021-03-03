Governor Noem Signs Bill to Defend Privacy Rights of Charitable Donors

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1079, which protects the privacy rights of donors to charitable organizations, into law.

“South Dakotans should be free to give to charity without having their personal information released against their will,” continued Governor Noem. “This bill protects the privacy rights of all South Dakotans, especially those who generously give of their own treasures to support charitable organizations.”

This legislation comes in the wake of attacks on the privacy rights of charitable donors in stateslike California. Contrary to media reporting, HB 1079 will have no impact on campaign finance laws.

