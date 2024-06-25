Governor Noem Signs Emergency Declaration for Storms and Flooding

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2024-04 declaring an emergency for the recent storms and associated flooding. State agencies have already been responding and will continue assisting local governments throughout the emergency.

“Even though the rain is slowing down, we need to keep vigilant. The worst of the flooding along our rivers will be Monday and Tuesday,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Check SD511.org for updates on road conditions, and please reach out to your county emergency manager if you have immediate needs.”

The EO also issued a “no boating declaration” on the waters of Lake Alvin in Lincoln County, Lake Henry in Bon Homme County, Marindahl Lake in Yankton County, Menno Lake in Hutchinson County, and Swan Lake in Turner County, South Dakota.