Gov. Noem Provides Supply Shortage Relief for Flooding Recovery

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2024-05 granting an hours-of-service waiver for certain products being transported through South Dakota.

The 14-day order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of needed supplies in support of flood relief efforts from federal motor carrier regulations regarding drivers’ hours of service.

Although hours of service have been temporarily suspended for commercial deliveries, companies may not require or allow fatigued drivers to make deliveries. All other road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The executive order expires at midnight on July 8, 2024.

###