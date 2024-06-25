Release: Summit Carbon Solutions Granted Approval by IUB for CO2 Pipeline

Summit Carbon Solutions Granted Approval by IUB for CO2 Pipeline

Approval paves the way for new opportunities and support for Iowa’s farmers and ethanol producers.

AMES, Iowa (June 25, 2024) – Today, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) announced the approval of Summit Carbon Solutions base pipeline project (HLP-2021-0001). This approval represents a significant milestone not for just Summit Carbon Solutions, but for the entire agriculture industry as it seeks access to new and emerging markets, like sustainable aviation fuel, by lowering ethanol’s carbon intensity score (CI).

This comes on the heels of successful reapplication hearings for its Summit’s North Dakota pipeline permit in front of the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC).

“The momentum will continue as we prepare to file our South Dakota permit application in early July,” said Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. “We look forward to engaging with the state throughout this process and are confident in a successful outcome.”

Summit Carbon Solutions is partnering with 57 ethanol plants across five states and has signed voluntary easement agreements with 75% of Iowa landowners along this route. The company will continue to work with landowners every day.

Summit Carbon Solutions appreciates the Iowa Utilities Board’s fair and transparent handling of the pipeline permit proceedings.

About Summit Carbon Solutions

Summit Carbon Solutions is driving the future of agriculture by expanding economic opportunities for ethanol producers, strengthening the marketplace for Midwest-based farmers, and creating jobs. In developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, the company seeks to connect industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwest United States. For more information, visit: www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com.