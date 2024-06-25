SB 201 Referendum Would Take Away Property Tax Relief and Landowner Rights

(Pierre, SD) The SB 201 Referendum would repeal the Landowner Bill of Rights passed by the legislature and signed by the Governor last Session. Senate Bill 201 is called the Landowner Bill of Rights because it includes extensive benefits for landowners including property tax relief, indemnification, and annual compensation. The Referendum is anti-landowner and anti-agriculture because it would strip away the property tax relief and landowner protections in

SB 201.

“If I were a pipeline company I’d be 100% supportive of repealing SB 201,” said Jason Glodt, founding member of the SD Ag Alliance. “I believe the sincerity of most of the SB 201 opponents. However, I’m afraid what they’re selling doesn’t match the reality of what they are doing. They think they are going to stop a carbon pipeline, but the referendum does not address eminent domain and it won’t change federal law. If successful, they will simply repeal all of the landowner rights and property tax relief in SB 201 while the pipeline can still get built.”

“Repealing SB 201 will not stop carbon pipelines from being built in South Dakota,” said Rob Skjonsberg, founding Member of the SD Ag Alliance. “In fact, we believe carbon pipelines will pursue their project with or without landowner benefits found in SB 201.”

Landowner Bill of Rights

Compensation for Landowners: Requires carbon capture pipelines to pay landowners reoccurring annual payments of .50 cents per linear of pipeline through their property. Compensation for Counties: Allows counties to collect an additional .50 cents per linear foot of pipeline that runs through their county for property tax relief. Indemnity for Landowners: Requires pipeline companies to indemnify landowners for liability. Minimum Burial Depth: Requires pipeline to be buried at least 4 ft deep, exceeding federal regulations of 3 ft. Disclosure of Dispersion Models: Requires carbon pipeline companies to make dispersion modeling public. Lifetime Drain Tile Repairs: Requires pipeline companies to repair any damage to drain tile Impact Mitigation: Requires pipeline companies to file an impact mitigation plan. Leak Liability: Makes carbon pipeline companies liable to the landowner for any damage caused by leaks. Land Surveyors Must be from SD: Requires land surveyors be South Dakota residents. Bans Perpetual Easements: Limits easements to a maximum of 99 years. Information Disclosure: Requires carbon pipeline companies to report linear footage of pipes in counties and disclose if they claim a tax credit.

