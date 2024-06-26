Rocky Hayes pleads “No Contest” to charges of possessing child pornography

Today, former Jones County GOP Chair Rocky Hayes pled “Nolo Contendere” or No Contest to a single felony count of possessing child pornography in Lincoln County court, according to UJS records.

The No Contest plea allowed Hayes to resolve the claims against him without admitting guilt, while conceding that the prosecution had sufficient evidence that he could be convicted should a trial move forward. As noted when charges were brought (via this article on Sioux Falls Live):

After confirming from Midco via subpoena that the IP address belonged to Hayes, investigators continued searching through his Dropbox account, where they found two other files believed to depict child pornography. One file was a 9-second video depicting a girl, estimated to be 13 years old, performing a sex act, and another 15-minute video of a girl, estimated to be 8-10 years old, being raped.

Read that story here.

After his “No Contest” plea, the judge issued an order for a psychosexual evaluation prior to sentencing. According to State Law,

Any person convicted of a felony violation as provided in subdivisions 22-24B-1(1) to (15), inclusive, and (19), (24) and (25), shall have included in the offender’s presentence investigation report a psycho-sexual assessment including the following information: the offender’s sexual history; an identification of precursor activities to sexual offending; intellectual, adaptive and academic functioning; social and emotional functioning; previous legal history; previous treatment history; victim selection and age; risk to the community; and treatment options recommended.

Read that here.

For the Class 4 felony charge (22-24A-3) Hayes faces up to ten years imprisonment in the South Dakota State penitentiary.