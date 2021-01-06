From the Argus Leader, Joe Sneve asks, and Governor Kristi Noem is still saying No to being a presidential candidate in 2024:
“No,” the governor said Wednesday afternoon after being asked if she will run for president in 2024, during a trip to Sioux Falls. “I am focused on staying here in South Dakota.”
Up for re-election as governor in 2022, Noem’s remarks Wednesday echo similar responses she’s given in recent months. And last week, she said she’s not interested in challenging Thune for his seat in 2022, calling the Murdo native first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004 a personal friend, and saying she will seek re-election of her own.
(And I’m sure we’re going to keep hearing this in every other news story from now until then.)
2 thoughts on “Governor Noem still saying no to President in 2024”
I thought Paul might be up to the task, but alas ..
At present, Elise Stefanik and DeSantis seem strong.
It’s unfortunate that SD’s decisions are influenced by Thune’s people (certainly not by Thune).
Maybe Thune’s people would reconsider not defending the republic .. that could be positively transformative.
A lot changes in politics .. quickly?
Well I can see why they keep asking her about it though.
Back on December 20, in front of a national crowd at TPUSA she was asked the exact same question by a crowd member, her response, “I’m not going to answer that question”.
Why would she imply to non South Dakotans she is considering it but not even entertain the possibility when a SD reporter asks less than a month later? Its almost like she is just telling people what she thinks they want to hear.
Given the fact that she is definitely considering a run and likely to make one, its sad and telling that she chose to lie to the South Dakotan and demur to the national fangirl.