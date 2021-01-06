Rounds: Violence and Destruction are Never the Answer
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) made the following statement on today’s attack on the U.S. Capitol:
“As a nation, we should stand together in opposition to the violent acts and lawlessness that occurred at the U.S. Capitol today. Violence and destruction are never the answer. We are better than this, and it’s past time for cooler heads to prevail. I continue to pray for our great country.”
Were violence and destruction not the answer in 1776?
Was violence the answer when Seal Team 6 killed Bin Ladin?
Or when a woman protects herself from a rapist?
Absolute statements like this reflect the lack of depth of intellectual ability, I think, of some key advisory positions.
“Violence is not the answer!” — George Washington?
Sure.
As long as our political leadership has such a low IQ about how the deep state works, we’ll continue to be economically, militarily, and culturally constipated. If you’re going to take a beat down anyway, at least get in a few good punches!
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/6/xrvision-firm-claims-antifa-infiltrated-protesters/