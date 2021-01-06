Rounds: Violence and Destruction are Never the Answer

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) made the following statement on today’s attack on the U.S. Capitol:

“As a nation, we should stand together in opposition to the violent acts and lawlessness that occurred at the U.S. Capitol today. Violence and destruction are never the answer. We are better than this, and it’s past time for cooler heads to prevail. I continue to pray for our great country.”

###