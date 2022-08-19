Governor Noem’s Comm’s Director, Angela Kennecke from KELOland tweeting at each other, because people won’t talk to her.

This week, KELOland’s Angela Kennecke started throwing bombs at Governor Kristi Noem’s administration because someone at the state didn’t have any interest in talking to Angela, and she claimed there must be a plot against her. Governor Noem’s Comm’s Director Ian Fury rebuffed that notion, noting that they’re talking to reporters all the time, and it might just be her..

Governor Noem has spoken with 8 separate local news reporters so far this week (so far). But you can’t believe everything you hear from @AngelaKennecke… probably why she can’t get an interview. https://t.co/a32TsxghSG — Ian Fury (@IanTFury) August 18, 2022

.. and the Twitter war is off and running.

While there are state laws which guarantee the openness of most documents, as there should be, there’s nothing that declares that reporters have interview access to employees on demand. Given the pressure to sensationalize stories for ratings, why would any employee want to speak with the media?

When it seems as if it’s a constant drumbeat of negativity declaring there must be some sort of scandal, or someone is allegedly corrupt, or simple fact is less attractive of a tale than a conspiracy, most people look at whether they want to get involved in any story and take a hard pass.

It’s not all the media’s fault, as social media has forced other outlets of information to turn up the volume to compete. But they don’t necessarily shy away from it, either.