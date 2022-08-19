This month’s Federal Campaign Finance report for South Dakota Democrats show a donation that might get some tongues wagging:
On July 25th State Democrats report they received $9,237.47 from Alexander Soros, a son of George Soros.
You can read the entire August 20 South Dakota Democrat FEC Report here.
2 thoughts on “South Dakota Democrats receive nearly 10k donation from member of Soros Family”
Only the tongues of anti Americans. The Soros family have supported American values. And continue.
Thank god Randy Seiler is in charge. This pivotal donation might actually go to good use.