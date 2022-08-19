South Dakota Democrats receive nearly 10k donation from member of Soros Family

@SoDakCampaigns

This month’s Federal Campaign Finance report for South Dakota Democrats show a donation that might get some tongues wagging:

On July 25th State Democrats report they received $9,237.47 from Alexander Soros, a son of George Soros.

You can read the entire August 20 South Dakota Democrat FEC Report here.

2 thoughts on “South Dakota Democrats receive nearly 10k donation from member of Soros Family”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.