Governor presenting new plan for Custer State Park to restore Custer to earlier capacity

Governor Noem is scaling back expansion plans for Custer State Park, and the particulars are now out about what the new proposal entails, as they look for worthwhile projects.

According to an infographic released today, Game Fish & Parks is planning to add 66 campsites for tents with electrical hookups to restore capacity that has been lost and had previously been scaled back since 1970 as interest in the outdoors waned over the years.

As I’m told, these are basic gravel camping pads and electrical pedestals, and will be in the area of existing campsites.

With South Dakota drawing tourists from other states, it makes sense for Custer to restore the capacity that it once did when many of us were kids. And even better, these aren’t full service pads with sewer, water and other amenities that compete with private campgrounds that have all that, as well as water areas, etc., but basics for people who are more interested in roughing it.

If we’re going to have the resource of Custer State Park, it makes sense to meet the demand.

Now, if we could get the Legislature to pass this and the Gun Range Legislation which seems to have stalled, we’d be in great shape for years to come. (I have people HOWLING to me that they killed this.)