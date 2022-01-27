Governor Kristi Noem: “I know Senator Mike Rounds personally. He is not a jerk. He is a good man.”

@SoDakCampaigns

In her press conference today, Governor Kristi Noem was openly disagreeing with President Trump’s trash-talking against US Senator Mike Rounds over Trump’s attacks against the Senator regarding the results of this last election:

3 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem: “I know Senator Mike Rounds personally. He is not a jerk. He is a good man.””

  1. Haha. I was one of those mail-in voters. So were many of you. There were dozens of court challenges and not a single state came close to being overturned on any of these claims.

    She is playing into this fantasy – for political reasons. If truth doesn’t matter… you can too.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.