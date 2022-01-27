In her press conference today, Governor Kristi Noem was openly disagreeing with President Trump’s trash-talking against US Senator Mike Rounds over Trump’s attacks against the Senator regarding the results of this last election:
.@govkristinoem is weighing in on a comment former President Trump made about @SenatorRounds
After Rounds recently said the outcome of the 2020 presidential race was correct, the former president called the senator a ‘jerk.’
3 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem: “I know Senator Mike Rounds personally. He is not a jerk. He is a good man.””
Haha. I was one of those mail-in voters. So were many of you. There were dozens of court challenges and not a single state came close to being overturned on any of these claims.
She is playing into this fantasy – for political reasons. If truth doesn’t matter… you can too.
How many ballots did you mail in?
She is right. Mike Rounds is the opposite of a jerk. He’s the farthest thing from a jerk I can think of.