Gov. Noem Announces Tax Cut Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced legislation to eliminate taxes and fees associated with starting or renewing a business and obtaining a concealed carry permit in South Dakota.

“South Dakota is already among the most business-friendly states in America. With this action, we will make it even easier to do business here,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We also guarantee the right of our people to keep and bear arms. It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota.”

The bill eliminates all fees associated with starting or renewing a domestic business with the Secretary of State in South Dakota. It also eliminates all fees for concealed carry permits in the state.

Governor Noem also proposed the elimination of the bingo tax, which the Department of Revenue introduced viaSenate Bill 37. This legislation has already passed the Senate with a unanimous vote. Governor Noem discussed her tax cut plans in her 2022 State of the State Address.

You can read Governor Noem’s tax cut legislation here.

###