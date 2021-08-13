If you recall several days back when I wrote about a social media post from former legislative candidate Joel Koskan against public broadcasting’s funding, the issue seems to have come up again.
Except this time, it’s coming from close to the top as a member of Governor Kristi Noem’s staff mentions that it could be an issue in the near future:
When reached for comment on the governor’s stance regarding SDPB’s funding, Noem’s Communication Director Ian Fury credited the idea’s discussion with SDPB “supporting radical ideology,” but avoided saying the governor supported cutting funding now.
“We’re not surprised to see citizens and legislators voicing their opposition to SDPB supporting radical ideology,” Fury said. “Ibram Kendi and out-of-state professional activists do not represent the values of South Dakotans. SDPB should challenge those individuals on-air for their radical liberal and Marxist beliefs, not give them a free pass from critique. SDPB can do better.”
20 thoughts on “Governor’s staff mentions that SDPB funding could be an issue in the near future.”
💥Joel Koskan with the win. First homeschooling now this!
Absolutely should be defunded. But I’ll believe it when I see it. I doubt our legislature has the guts to do it
WHY??
If you want to watch PBS Newshour and BBC World News and the likes of Christiane Amanpour and Yamiche Alcindor your more then welcome. But you pay for it yourself. Not with tax dollars
Sounds reasonable. Remind me what the rationale for public funding of SDPB/NPR is again? The fare is generally either boring, leftwing, or both. Not really a public good if you ask me.
If political hacks want to feign seriousness and journalistic integrity on air, fine — but let them go earn their living in the marketplace.
(I mean, not everyone at SDPB/NPR is a hack, of course… but, boy, more than a few are.)
Here’s an idea: The public should take what it gives to SDPB and NPR and instead give it to Greenwald, Taibi, Weinstein, and other people like that over at substack and other alternative venues. The most important journalism being done today is by people like that and not the crusty, arrogant legacy-left media anyway.
Yeah, we should fund only right wing- nut media… DO you even have a clue what you are suggesting? Do you know that stupidity is the greatest threat to this country? Do you know what you are suggesting is a big part of fascism? No, and you people don’t care….
Is it fair to have to watch legislative sessions at midnight if you want to find out what is happening at the Capitol. What’s worse is that both chambers were broadcast at the same time.on 2 different South Dakota Public channels. Crazy.
I wasn’t being serious that we should use public dollars to fund Greenwald etc. (everyone I mentioned is, in fact, on the left, btw). I am, however, serious that we should consider defunding SDPB/NPR. Having public dollars go to politically biased news outfits is problem.
You got it! Glad to see someone with some brains posting here.
Hell is freezing over.
Pull the funding for this left wing operation.
Let all the left leaning businesses support their friends at PBS and radical agenda.
Roll tape!
You are an insult to Ed Murrow…. If it was left to you fascists the only media allowed would broadcast only praise and celebration of your “glorious leader”—-
it has nothing to do with ideology.
The purpose of public broadcasting was to supply communication to such sparsely populated media markets that it wasn’t economically viable for commercial broadcasters to provide service.
It was considered important to civil defense, for one thing.
To fill air time not consumed by air raid drills and tornado warnings (remember hearing “this is a test. for the next sixty seconds this station will conduct a test of the emergency broadcast system. This is only a test?” ) the public broadcasting companies had educational programming.
The need for it is over. There are no under-served media markets left. Time has come to stop funding it; they can sell advertising spots like everybody else
in the business.
That is exactly what today’s main stream media do and what social media allow. Just who is fascist?
What a bunch of crybabies. I remember when the SDGOP rank and file didn’t cry every time someone they didn’t like was interviewed on the radio. How far we’ve fallen.
Whiners, all. Abolish the funding.
Republicans have for over 50 years been idiotically funding their opponents on PBS and NPR.
Maybe we should just make all the pbs folks take loyalty pledges to America and we can monitor their online activity like the nsa is doing to Tucker now.
Ps- will kelo or kdfy cover session going forward once we stick it to the libs?
Ksfy and kelo both have a fairly prominent presence at session
Of course it’s a great idea, not to mention about 20 years late. But we are being gaslit as usual by our Governor. Stop believing these phony liars and start holding them accountable for the constant lies.
Exactly! If she wants it done then DO IT. Don’t support it then oppose it after it passes like she has been known to do