Group cautions State House that state Grouse map could be violation of federal law

From KELOland news, a tribal voting rights group is cautioning the State House redistricting committee that they might be facing some troubles with the Grouse 2.1 legislative map that they’ve been, well, grousing over:

Bret Healy from Four Directions Native Vote told the panel Friday that the Grouse 2.0 map was “on its face” a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act for the racial makeup in proposed district 26 and that Grouse 2.1 was worse.

Representative Bethany Soye asked Healy what percentage would allow Native Americans to elect the candidates they want.

Healy said, “That is an expert determination not to be done on the back of an envelope.”