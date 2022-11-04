Group of election conspiracists pressure Tripp County Commission to declare hand-count for county

Oh, good grief. In a stunning move, a group of South Dakota election conspiracists succeeded in brow-beating the Tripp county commission into moving an election back 20 years to the point where the election will be counted by hand. According to the South Dakota Searchlight web site:

An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system.

and..

The new rules left Desersa in a rush to find several new volunteer election workers and to train herself, staff and election workers on how to hand count votes.

“We had to come up with more people to hand-count because all of these 90-year-old election ladies don’t want to stay longer hours to count,” Desersa said.

and..

“The remedy for that would be to bring forth legislation to tweak that particular statute — switch it to say something like, ‘county auditors shall use tabulators to count election votes,’” Barnett said.

The current statute’s vague language means each of South Dakota’s 64 state’s attorneys can interpret the current law differently.