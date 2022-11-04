Oh, good grief. In a stunning move, a group of South Dakota election conspiracists succeeded in brow-beating the Tripp county commission into moving an election back 20 years to the point where the election will be counted by hand. According to the South Dakota Searchlight web site:
An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system.
and..
The new rules left Desersa in a rush to find several new volunteer election workers and to train herself, staff and election workers on how to hand count votes.
“We had to come up with more people to hand-count because all of these 90-year-old election ladies don’t want to stay longer hours to count,” Desersa said.
and..
“The remedy for that would be to bring forth legislation to tweak that particular statute — switch it to say something like, ‘county auditors shall use tabulators to count election votes,’” Barnett said.
The current statute’s vague language means each of South Dakota’s 64 state’s attorneys can interpret the current law differently.
This should be interesting. To say the least.
7 thoughts on “Group of election conspiracists pressure Tripp County Commission to declare hand-count for county”
The kooks are out.
If one cannot trust “90-year-old election ladies” who can anyone trust….unless that “90-year-old is Hilary Clinton”!!! As long as the count is done with full guarantee of no outside interference (internet), it SHOULD be safe.
As a taxpayer, I have no problem paying overtime/double-overtime for staff to work on the election to ensure the counts are done openly.
This group that “browbeat” (any video evidence of this?” the county commissioners to arrive at this decision is keeping an eye on government. It’s not mentioned what the vote count was to get this done.
Monae Johnson will straighten all of this out. (God help us.)
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/elj.2017.0440
This is a study in a peer reviewed journal that shows error rates are higher in hand counted tallies than machine. Their methods are transparent. What do you have?
Meant for CA Escapee, sorry
I call it democracy! If one county wants to do it that way and another has another…and i dint live there why do i care?
Let people of Tripp decide
After 2020 I and many other voters will never trust the machines.