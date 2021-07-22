Guest Column – Are we ready to hit the reset button?, by State Rep. Trish Ladner

Are we ready to hit the reset button?
By State Rep. Trish Ladner
This past week, I attended the Midwest Legislative Conference hosted in Rapid City. The conference was attended by over 600 legislators from 11 Midwest states and 4 Canadian Provinces (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Saskatchewan, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Alberta, Manitoba & Ontario). It was an amazing opportunity to hear from industry professionals, meet with other legislators to discuss policy, problems, and potential solutions. There were many breakout sessions led by experts in their field covering a wide variety of topics from the changing fiscal landscape, to the post pandemic challenges going forward.
Most workshops addressed issues that we, as a society, are now forced to address. This includes our state’s fiscal policies, and on a more global scale, our relationships with people and governments across continents. It has made us face the reality that life is fragile. Political and economic systems including supply chains and “on-shore” production of all essentials can, and were disrupted.
The conference’s opening keynote speaker was Journalist, Ben Hammersley. My takeaway from his talk can be summed up in an example he cited about Kodak. At one point this iconic company had the chance to embrace the digital camera, but refused. By not resetting their vision and direction for Kodak, they ultimately failed. His question to all of us was profound, “We are post pandemic and are we willing to hit the reset button?”
Elaine Dezenski and John Austin presented a breakout session on “Ally-Shoring” A Path to Rework Supply Chains and Rebuild Economies.” In a nutshell, Ally-Shoring addresses broken supply chains that became apparent and provides an option for countries to disengage from existing supply chain agreements with China and other states that seek to undermine American interests and forge strong working relationships with Western-led trade countries like the USA, Canada, Mexico and South America. Austin noted that, “By strengthening long-standing relationships with Western Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia we could restart and lean into our relationships with those we trust.”
A local presenter, Deni Amundson, Program Manager from Build Dakota Scholarship Program presented information about an innovative model that fosters greater collaboration among education and workforce programs with a goal of helping residents become prepared to take advantage of promising careers in emerging and high-demand economic sectors across South Dakota. With this program, you can earn a full-ride scholarship at one of four South Dakota technical colleges. Recipients of the scholarships commit to working in South Dakota, in their field of study, for three years following graduation. For more information visit BuildDakotaScholarships.com
It appears that Ms. Amundson and Ms. Dezenski are on the same page. Ally-Shoring would bring good jobs, to the industrial Midwest with new opportunities and the South Dakota Scholarship program educates and creates the workforce needed to fill those jobs.
But, what can I do? I’m just one person. The simple truth is that each and every one of us can help to facilitate change. We can help “reset” our economies by standing up and making the decision to begin supporting our local growers and ranchers. By buying goods from those we trust, each of us can make a concerted effort to strengthen the United States and the free enterprise system in America.
As Abraham Lincoln said, “We have the right to rise!” Our goal as American’s should be to see our local Mom & Pop shops reopen and not just survive, but to thrive once again. We the people, united together, can help facilitate an economic recovery within our communities, and across the American Heartland!
Representative Trish Ladner, District 30
Beware .. this is globalism light.
Anything short of regional domestic production of life’s essentials falls flat.
We just know too much at this point to get hustled again?
Canada is an interface to China. China and globalists own Canada. Supply and manufacturing value-add chains will simply use indirection that puts China and our worst enemies a couple of hops down the supply chain while terms like “assembled in Canada” soil the legitimacy of the effort.
Central and South America are hornets nests of international intelligence operations and cultural communist riptides. We can help them, but only inasmuch as they purchase and/or license the technology we use to build-out our own manufacturing base (a factory reset, not really great, just needed and rife with opportunity for young and old Americans to work together to flesh out the model and harvest the pride that comes from that kind of collaborative success).
Why should we be focused on recreating dangerous international manufacturing chains when our country is being torn apart by terrible ideas from within, and from a lack of cooperation between grandparents, parents, children, and grandchildren? Working together in a bolstering and well capitalized domestic market would go a LONG way in repairing the cultural rifts that have formed from the “psycho hose beast” of a girlfriend that is the current globalist supply chain; not in America’s interests.
South Dakota should make big investments in local food, textile manufacturing and production (I have connections for Pima Cotton, and the technology that is being used to grow food on the Moon and Mars), and should leverage our amazing Black Hills forrest products, assuming we can keep the Bernie Bros from burning it down.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/14/project-veritas-sanders-staffer-says-cities-burn-i/
That leaves transportation.
I think it would be great to purchase automobiles regionally as well, but it will require investment, courage, and creative vision from a more capable “elite” as yet to assume power (it’s coming). In the meantime, I know a lot of guys who can turn wrenches and read meters, and there are warehouses and junk yards chalked plum full of useful replacement parts. When BLM isn’t burning down our cities, it seems like working on cars might be more fun.
The proposal falls flat and seems to recycle the same tired manufacturing arbitrage that got us into this mess. After what we’ve been through with german pervert Klaus Schwab and his “great reset”, I’m a little shocked to see the branding used in this conference, and appearing in an guest column.
Nothing against the author per se. This is just the truth as I see it. We need the pendulum to swing back toward the interests of the nation, and we need to lead other nations by example. Enough of the hair-brained schemes from “elite” leadership tied into globalist corporate control, designed by people with far more money than brains.
That is all.