Governor Noem Announces Results of Nest Predator Bounty Program
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks (GFP) have announced the results of the 2021 Nest Predator Bounty Program. 53,642 total nest predator tails were turned in by 2,773 participants. The Nest Predator Bounty Program reduces local nest predator populations as a way to enhance pheasant and duck nest success.
“South Dakota is one of the only states that hunts our state bird. The nest predator bounty program began in 2019 as a key component of my Second Century Initiative,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “It’s a great way to encourage youth and families to get outside and ensure trapping remains a part of South Dakota’s long-standing outdoor heritage. And it’s leading to higher nest success, which means more beautiful ringnecks for our hunters.”
2021 marked the third year of the program. A total of 81,000 tails were turned in between 2019 and 2020. The strong 2020 pheasant season proved the success of the program, so the bounty was doubled this year to $10 per-tail.
In 2021, 29% of the program participants were under the age of 18, up from 16% in 2020. These 812 South Dakota youth handed in 12,108 tails. 91% of all tails were turned in East River. Each week, a drawing was held for youth participating in the program. Winners of the drawing received three live traps, a trapping booklet, and a knife. Photos of drawing winners can be found here.
For more information on the Nest Predator Bounty Program, visit gfp.sd.gov.
14 thoughts on “Governor Noem Announces Results of Nest Predator Bounty Program”
SICK!!
Go curl up in a fetal position and eat your tofu.
Do you believe abortion is sick?
Did you think it was sick when they cut your tail off?
“53,642 total nest predator tails were turned in “– Yes, hotshot , that IS “sick”— Tell me the purpose and prove how sick it is….. Do you not know all those animals have their place in nature?
No, choosing abortion is not sick .. Why don’t you go torture a Bald Eagle ?
Are you familiar with the history of how the Sioux Indians, most Indians for that matter, once fed, clothed and provided shelter for their tribes? In fact, some Indians still kill animals and utilize the skins… sick, sick, sick people, right?
You know what privileges Indians have been granted when it comes to “torturing” bald eagles for their spiritual ceremonies?
Massive success. Beat my expectations.
“53,642 total nest predator tails were turned in “– What was the success?
Pretty pointless since she took out the annual brood survey count. But I guess that makes it easier for her since no one really will now know if her bounty actually does or doesn’t work. Pretty sure that survey had been going on for around 70 yrs.
The bounty works.
And it’s a nice reminder of our apex status.
Looking forward to bird season, myself!
Any evidence other than the claim by Kristi that this works? Do you think her claim would pass peer review by anyone in the field?
91% of bounties paid to East River, but I bet a lot less than 91% of the money came from licenses sold in East River. This is just another way for her to subsidize East River residents at West River residents’ expense. Live in Rapid and just want to try to hunt deer in the Hills, ir in Hermosa and want to hunt antelope up in Harding? Too bad, got to buy your $10 East River Farmer Subsidy Stamp in the name of habitat for the colorful starling and some of your license money’s going to pay for this wanton waste in East River.
And her excuse, to “ensure trapping remains a part of South Dakota’s long-standing outdoor heritage”? What pure garbage. If trapping stops being part of our heritage, what harm does that do? None, except, oh, boo hoo, something she’s nostalgic about doesn’t happen anymore. So what? That something’s your “heritage” or “tradition” just means it’s something associated with past generations and the elderly (aka scum who thankfully are or will be dead soon) or your own childhood (a miserable time in your life) and either it’s probably worthless and should always be suspect.
Pheasant as the state bird. Why notthe European starling? Why not make Asian carp the state fish? Pheasant’s no different: it’s an invasive species and should be open to hjnting year-round, male and female, with no bag limit. Not protected with people having to pay to kill its preadators for no good reason except nostalgia and a minority’s economic interest.
Sure has been a lot of road kill with no tails lately…..just sayin
She seems to be using farm logic rather than science “Dad always said coons eat pheasant eggs, lets kill them all”. This disruption effects the ecology of our state, and has negative impacts elsewhere. The comment on bald eagles, despite what your straw man fallacy tries to morph it into, is valid. We have examples of this with the wolves in yellowstone, upon their return the elk had to keep moving, this reduced erosion into the rivers, the reduced erosion increased aquatic insects, the abundance of insects improved the trout populations, the increased trout improved the raptor population. Things worked in a balance prior to our concentrated populations on earth, they don’t need our help. The farm yard theories are great, and are usually based on solid evidence, however, we must consider that simple evidence does not define causality. If you are really concerned about pheasant populations, how about supporting conservation easements or not planting from property line to property line. I’ve seen a reduction in habitat severely over the last 10 years, and at some point the pasttime of upland game hunting will only be available at those private political donor’s lodges.