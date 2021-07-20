Governor Noem Announces Results of Nest Predator Bounty Program

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks (GFP) have announced the results of the 2021 Nest Predator Bounty Program. 53,642 total nest predator tails were turned in by 2,773 participants. The Nest Predator Bounty Program reduces local nest predator populations as a way to enhance pheasant and duck nest success.

“South Dakota is one of the only states that hunts our state bird. The nest predator bounty program began in 2019 as a key component of my Second Century Initiative,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “It’s a great way to encourage youth and families to get outside and ensure trapping remains a part of South Dakota’s long-standing outdoor heritage. And it’s leading to higher nest success, which means more beautiful ringnecks for our hunters.”

2021 marked the third year of the program. A total of 81,000 tails were turned in between 2019 and 2020. The strong 2020 pheasant season proved the success of the program, so the bounty was doubled this year to $10 per-tail.

In 2021, 29% of the program participants were under the age of 18, up from 16% in 2020. These 812 South Dakota youth handed in 12,108 tails. 91% of all tails were turned in East River. Each week, a drawing was held for youth participating in the program. Winners of the drawing received three live traps, a trapping booklet, and a knife. Photos of drawing winners can be found here.

For more information on the Nest Predator Bounty Program, visit gfp.sd.gov.

