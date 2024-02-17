Guest Column – Delivering Wins for Agriculture

Delivering Wins for Agriculture

MADISON–The Legislature is nearing the end of session and we remain focused on working to find resolution on some of the major policy issues in the state and finalizing a balanced budget for the state’s next fiscal year.

The future success of ethanol, corn markets in South Dakota and carbon dioxide sequestration have been major topics of debate in the Capitol last year and again this year. House Majority Leader Will Mortenson and I introduced SB 201 to find a path forward for South Dakota in what has been an emotional issue related to private property rights and the proposed carbon pipeline. SB 201 is a comprehensive solution that protects landowner rights and establishes clear infrastructure guardrails.

When South Dakota farmers succeed, all of South Dakota succeeds, and that cuts both ways. When South Dakota farmers have limited access to national and global markets, our whole state suffers. A rising tide lifts all boats, and that’s why I am committed to legislation like SB 201 that fosters a brighter future for all of South Dakota.

I want South Dakota to have some of the strongest landowner protections in the nation, and that’s why we’re working on a compromise package. What SB 201 does is set standards in state law for linear utility projects to abide by, specifically CO2 pipelines. It allows counties to levy a surcharge on CO2 pipelines that could equate to $3.5 million each year for counties hosting the proposed pipeline. It also requires land agents to be South Dakota based, CO2 pipeline operators to repair drain tile, and establishes penalties for safety failures for operators.

SB 201 also clarifies state law where federal preemption voids any state or local safety standards or setbacks. South Dakota is open for business, which means we don’t set up roadblocks for projects through regulation, red tape, excessive fees, and indefinite timelines. We provide fairness and certainty in the process for landowners and businesses. State law should reflect federal standards and remove uncertainty for counties on actions that would result in lawsuits that will cost taxpayers money. Our farmers and communities deserve better than sham lawsuits that drag out projects and cost taxpayers legal fees. Let’s put money in the pockets of farmers, not lawyers.

Related to ethanol, I joined Gov. Noem, farmers and ethanol producers for the bill signing ceremony of SB 78. This bill helps incentivize gas stations to offer E15 and bolster our ag industry. Ethanol plants buy 64% of the corn grown in the state, supporting 11,00 family farms and 30,000 jobs. I want to see more homegrown fuel sold and used in South Dakota. It’s good for farmers and consumers.

Earlier this week, I was proud to support HCR 6008 discouraging voters from adopting the radical pro-abortion ballot measure paid for by out-of-state special interest groups. South Dakota is a state that values the life of the unborn. Alternating the state’s constitution to allow late-term abortions, remove parental awareness and override existing conscience protections that were enacted for healthcare providers is extreme and frankly, it’s immoral.

The Senate and House enjoyed the service of pages from District 8–Chester, Arlington and two from Howard. These four have bright futures and we are grateful for their help in the Capitol. If you know a high schooler interested in government and public service, encourage them to apply to page in a future year.

