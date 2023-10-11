Guest Column: How I’ll Work To Keep Rapid City Strong By District 32 State Representative Becky Drury

How I’ll Work To Keep Rapid City Strong

By Representative Becky Drury

What makes Rapid City Special? Is it our farmer’s market, your favorite high school football game, or dining at your favorite restaurant? Whatever your preference, our city is vibrant and alive. Yet, none of these things compare to one thing: the people.

Rapid City isn’t only a place – it’s a family. When I represented you on the city council, we understood that by working together as a council to build a better city, everyone wins. In Pierre, I’ve applied the same work ethic and worked hard to ensure that the bills I support make Rapid City a strong and vibrant place to live.

During the previous legislative session, I supported several priorities that will benefit our community for years to come. I sponsored legislation to protect child witnesses in the courtroom, increased transparency in local government, and created grants for mental health resources. In addition, I voted for the largest sales tax cut in South Dakota history, which will put $100 Million back into the hands of South Dakotans each year. We can all be proud of these results, but the job is never done.

I will continue to work for our amazing community. We must work diligently to keep drugs and crime off the streets, keep teacher pay competitive, grow our business environment and economy, and continue to approach governing with honesty and integrity. We always say in the legislature that Pierre isn’t Washington D.C., and if I’m representing you, it’ll stay that way.

I want to hear from you if you’d like to see a change within our state laws. Reach out to me at [email protected], and I’d be happy to visit with you about any issue. By working as a team, we can continue to keep our amazing community an even better place to work and live for our children and grandchildren.