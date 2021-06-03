Guest Column: We Have to Stand-up to the Bullies!

We have to Stand-up to the bullies!
by State Rep. Trish Ladner
As a society, we have ragged war against a world-wide pandemic and have come out the victors! In South Dakota we are fortunate. We had Governor Kristi Noem in charge. She came to us as a community of South Dakotans and told us we would not be sheltering in place or shutting down our economy. She knew we’d be responsible adults and make allowances for our fellow citizens, ensuring that we would do all we could to safeguard each other and work to keep our small businesses and towns open, healthy, safe, and well.
Other states were not as fortunate as we were. They were mandated and bullied by their governors and later the White House, via executive orders to remain in lockdown and to comply with mask and vaccine mandates without question. As a result, many have experienced depression, isolation, anxiety, financial devastation, and a decline in academics just to name a few. As a society, we have witnessed the escalation of violent cancel culture groups whose goal is to create paralyzing fear amongst the people, in order to control, divide, and silence us. A tactic that has been used throughout history even in the days of the Roman Empire.
Living in South Dakota, we sometimes lose sight of what other Americans are going through and the real challenges they are facing every day. This past week when my husband and I ran into a young couple who were visiting the Black Hills in the hopes of relocating here. They told us that in their metropolitan community, they live in fear every day. If you don’t have a Black Lives Matter sticker on your car, it is assumed that you are not supportive of the movement and you will be targeted. Their employers are now tracking whether or not they have received the vaccine. If not, they will not be allowed to work! They stated that, all they want is to do is to move to a red state and feel safe again. Are they intimidated? Yes! Are they living in fear? Absolutely! This no way for an American to live.
Do you remember as a child, that one guy who was the bully on the playground? Sometimes you just had to take a stand, challenging the dreaded bully in order to stop him and feel safe again. Well, our values as a nation and a society are being bullied and challenged from every side, including the right for us to have a simple conversation with each other. Heaven forbid we agree to disagree. Social media has played a huge role in these changes to our culture because we now have access to the world with the stroke of one key. As an unfortunate consequence, we have cultivated a bunch of keyboard cowboys who can sit home in their basement, posting “opinions” as facts, passing along whatever rhetoric that they want to. We no longer know what to believe, what is fact or what is fiction.
But don’t forget when challenged, the bullies always cower and run away. Together our voice is strong! As a people united, we are resilient. Never, never, forget that we have looked a world-wide pandemic straight in the eyes and have emerged victorious! It’s time to stand up to the bullies around us and help to facilitate change from within. Run for the school board, write your state and federal legislators, or attend your chamber, city council and commissioners’ meeting and give your input. Last, but not least, turn off the noise from social media and TV outlets and pick up a good book or read your favorite column and enjoy a newfound peace.
20 thoughts on “Guest Column: We Have to Stand-up to the Bullies!”
Own it. Governor Noem should just own it.
Keeping the state open for business would obviously mean better economic numbers during much of 2020. That is true. But most of the states surrounding us did pretty much the same thing. (Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.) Minnesota had more limitations.
So what makes Kristi’s policies different from the rest? Well, the others had the sense to avoid maskless super-spreader events like the Sturgis Rally and the fairs during a pandemic. Noem promoted them. As a result, South Dakota’s Covid numbers rose dramatically over the following months. Higher than all neighboring states.
South Dakota has had 2019 deaths from Covid. How many of those deaths were likely the result of her policies? I looked again and the numbers were disturbing. If South Dakota had the same death rate as North Dakota, we would have lost 218 fewer lives. If we had Nebraska’s rate… 914 of our citizens would still be alive. Wyoming’s rate would have saved 906 lives. Montana…677. Minnesota…827. Iowa…305.
Was it worth it? She can tell us. But the Governor must take credit for all of it.
Just own it.
If you are so fearful why don’t you move? Why put yourself at risk, if that is what you think happened? You would certainly be more comfortable in Michigan with the dictator, Wretched Witless, in charge.
Also, if you are such a seer that you can say that 914 people would be alive today, but for Governor Noem’s leadership, why don’t you play the Powerball or Megamilions, win it, and donate it all to Xi.
Yes, I did predict the rise in cases last July when Noem started encouraging her maskless get-togethers. And it most certainly did happen, didn’t it?
But, by your logic, anybody who’s right about these things… should move to another state. That would leave just you and your ilk. I can’t do that to this beautiful state.
Ilk
The sky is falling predictions you made were nowhere near what actually happened. The total number of deaths in that time frame changed little as people dying of other illness went down. Other categories have grown this year as preventive screenings that would’ve caught some illnesses were way up and far more advanced. Your not as right as your enlarged ego thinks you are. 🙂 Just own it as you say.
I predicted that Noem’s Covid policies would cause a large increase in cases. In mid-July, I told you to “bank on it”.
We went from under a 100 cases a day in July to well over 1000 cases a day in the months that followed, peaking in November. We went from about one death a day to over 20.
I wouldn’t want to acknowledge it either if I were you.
Now you want to change the subject to deaths by other causes. Nice try.
Are the people who attended those events adults? Did anyone force them to attend those events under threat? Is it a fair statement that anyone attending those events did so because they wanted to and exercised their own free will? It really chaps your backside that Governor Noem let adults be adults.
The 2,019 South Dakotan’s who died did not have to attend the Sturgis Rally or the fairs. I am sure that very few of them did.
But… it’s a virus. That’s right – a virus. Not a hard concept to grasp.
Those events went against sound medical advice and they spread the virus. They passed it along to those who could not withstand it and… they died. Many didn’t have to.
With rights come responsibilities.
You got the tracking data to back up your claim? Not what you feel, not speculation, not what the omniscient elk “thinks”, but no kidding tracking data. Such as, John Doe went to this event and became infected and then went back home and transmitted the virus to this number of people. Do you have that study….let’s see it. If not then (fill in this blank).
So they can travel and make others sick. Great logic
Look the oppression of White Protestants is real. Be afraid of the cities. Of people that don’t look like us. Be afraid. Love America. The most special place chosen by God. For us.
“They told us that in their metropolitan community, they live in fear every day. If you don’t have a Black Lives Matter sticker on your car, it is assumed that you are not supportive of the movement and you will be targeted.”
You think that’s bad. I know a liberal in Harding County.
“… when challenged, the bullies always cower and run away.”
More people need to challenge the bully that currently has a hold on our Republican Party.
And who would that be, in your opinion?
Well-done, Rep. Ladner. Are you open to Q & A?
Would you consider Governor Noem to have been bullied when considering her decision on HB 1217?
Ilk
See above… elk at 3:23 pm
You might be thinking that it isn’t fair to compare our death rate to those of the surrounding states. You may be right.
While we are talking about a virus that was invited here by Noem’s huge maskless events, we cannot expect our increase in cases to have occurred in a vacuum. We, without a doubt, caused the cases in Nebraska to increase. Minnesota, Iowa and Wyoming too. (And they know it.)
So, comparing our numbers to theirs isn’t really fair. To them.
There is a lot of doubt about the assertions you make here. Nebraska’s numbers over the course of the pandemic have had little or no relation to South Dakota’s, and that state’s own mismanagement of policy makes it as likely that they drove up South Dakota’s numbers at times, by your logic.
Elk, your use of macro numbers is deceiving and your assertion there were certain events which led to the deaths is unsupported by science and facts.
Our high number of deaths is directly related to the reality we had 5,000 cases among people over 80 years old. Our cases and related deaths of those under 60 is actually lower than the national and regional norm (which debunks your super spreader thesis on its face).
Why did we have such a number of cases among those so old? Figure that out and your blame of Noem goes away and is an indictment of others in our state.
Remember the game Twister. Whenever you spout statistics that you then try to bend to your will, you remind me of Twister.
We are surrounded by states with lower death rates. All of them are lower. Some almost half the rate of South Dakota. The reason is obvious. Twist away, Troy.