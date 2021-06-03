Guest Column: We Have to Stand-up to the Bullies!

We have to Stand-up to the bullies!

by State Rep. Trish Ladner

As a society, we have ragged war against a world-wide pandemic and have come out the victors! In South Dakota we are fortunate. We had Governor Kristi Noem in charge. She came to us as a community of South Dakotans and told us we would not be sheltering in place or shutting down our economy. She knew we’d be responsible adults and make allowances for our fellow citizens, ensuring that we would do all we could to safeguard each other and work to keep our small businesses and towns open, healthy, safe, and well.

Other states were not as fortunate as we were. They were mandated and bullied by their governors and later the White House, via executive orders to remain in lockdown and to comply with mask and vaccine mandates without question. As a result, many have experienced depression, isolation, anxiety, financial devastation, and a decline in academics just to name a few. As a society, we have witnessed the escalation of violent cancel culture groups whose goal is to create paralyzing fear amongst the people, in order to control, divide, and silence us. A tactic that has been used throughout history even in the days of the Roman Empire.

Living in South Dakota, we sometimes lose sight of what other Americans are going through and the real challenges they are facing every day. This past week when my husband and I ran into a young couple who were visiting the Black Hills in the hopes of relocating here. They told us that in their metropolitan community, they live in fear every day. If you don’t have a Black Lives Matter sticker on your car, it is assumed that you are not supportive of the movement and you will be targeted. Their employers are now tracking whether or not they have received the vaccine. If not, they will not be allowed to work! They stated that, all they want is to do is to move to a red state and feel safe again. Are they intimidated? Yes! Are they living in fear? Absolutely! This no way for an American to live.

Do you remember as a child, that one guy who was the bully on the playground? Sometimes you just had to take a stand, challenging the dreaded bully in order to stop him and feel safe again. Well, our values as a nation and a society are being bullied and challenged from every side, including the right for us to have a simple conversation with each other. Heaven forbid we agree to disagree. Social media has played a huge role in these changes to our culture because we now have access to the world with the stroke of one key. As an unfortunate consequence, we have cultivated a bunch of keyboard cowboys who can sit home in their basement, posting “opinions” as facts, passing along whatever rhetoric that they want to. We no longer know what to believe, what is fact or what is fiction.

But don’t forget when challenged, the bullies always cower and run away. Together our voice is strong! As a people united, we are resilient. Never, never, forget that we have looked a world-wide pandemic straight in the eyes and have emerged victorious! It’s time to stand up to the bullies around us and help to facilitate change from within. Run for the school board, write your state and federal legislators, or attend your chamber, city council and commissioners’ meeting and give your input. Last, but not least, turn off the noise from social media and TV outlets and pick up a good book or read your favorite column and enjoy a newfound peace.