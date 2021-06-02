Governor Noem Responds to Decision on Mount Rushmore Fireworks
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the District Court decision on her lawsuit against the Biden Administration over their cancellation of the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration:
“The Biden Administration cancelled South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on completely arbitrary grounds. I am disappointed that the court gave cover to this unlawful action with today’s decision. But rest assured, this fight is not over. My legal team will appeal this incorrect decision so that we can return the Fireworks Celebration to Mount Rushmore and celebrate our nation’s birthday at America’s Shrine to Democracy for next year and in the future.”
11 thoughts on “Governor Noem Responds to Decision on Mount Rushmore Fireworks”
oh, eat a dick. you knew when this was filed you had absolutely no shot. all this effort for a chance to go on Fox and puff your chest and tell the rubes how tough you are.
Good Luck with the 8th. they won’t even read it
Well, for sure your nick says it all.
What did this shameless PR ploy cost the South Dakotan taxpayers?
Do you think she cares. One night, in bed, her new guy Corey told her it was all about the media.
When the federal government is arbitrary and capricious to settle a political ploy, we should all be fighting.
How would you like it if Noem denied you a permit because she doesn’t like you?
What Biden did is what tin pot dictators do. And, for all the vehemence people like nick said about trump proves they are just a bunch of phonies.
Mount Rushmore is a national treasure. The 4th of July is a national holiday which has been celebrated for almost 250 years. There is no good reason for denial but Dementia Joe being a petty little man.
P.S. And having a national celebration in our state is an honor and good exposure of our state. The Dems and Republican NeverNoems like the former Speaker is why they are irrelevant to policy making in this state.
They are petty little minds like Biden.
Well said Ed.
Okay, put politics aside. You want to have a pyrotechnic show in a national forest full of combustible fuel. During the summer dry season. If the state wanted to take sprinklers and fire extinguishers out of the capital because the governor thought they were not aesthetically pleasing and the fire marshal said “no”, and the fire marshal happened to have a D after his name would you make the same argument.
The BH have been ravaged by the pine beetle and it’s a tinderbox. Have a little common sense.
Gov. Nome may like the photo opp, but consider the fact that the Park Service and the Forest Service may not want to deal with a wild land fire that is totally preventable.
When I was a volunteer firefighter we got called out once on a fire that was caused by the USFS doing a controlled burn in the spring. It was previously planned and they went forward even though it hadn’t rained like was expected. The fire jumped the line and people lost some cabins.
Biden could care less about fire prevention. What he and his administration do not like is a patriotic display reminiscent of last year when Trump was here. It is all politics with the dems.
Go with a laser light show. Advertise the heck out of it and the crowds will still come. Much as Biden would like to, he cannot cancel patriotism on July 4th.
That’s a good alternative. I’d go to that. Get one of the top notch US Miltary Bands to perform with a laser show. I would love that. Great suggestion!!!
While Ron DeSantis is busy signing important bills protecting female athletes, in South Dakota the governor is suing over the critical issue of fireworks at taxpayer expense … you actually have to accomplish important things if you want to be president. Not just waste peoples time and money with phony issues.