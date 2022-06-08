Hearing word the Gov’s race has been called.

This might be one of the earliest I have ever heard a governor’s primary race being called, but word is the New York Times has already called it for Kristi Noem.
Hang tight. Announcement coming in a few minutes.￼
We are all doomed.
9:24 it’s amazing there is anybody left alive in the state to vote for her, right? We all died of Covid here, and it was her fault!