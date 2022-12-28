The e-mails are flying back and forth as an anonymous e-mail account continues to try to catfish Minnehaha County Central Committee members into attending a meeting where they claim to have the votes to hold a meeting.. despite not providing any proof, nor actually identifying themselves.
In part:
As the correspondent who sent me the e-mail noted “This is getting ridiculous. Does anyone know who runs this email account???”
That’s largely the problem with this whole thing. Anonymous and unsigned e-mails, claiming that they have the votes.. but they don’t say who. Even worse, they seem to be “catfishing” recipients pretending to be “the Minnehaha Central Committee” with an unsigned e-mail when they are anything but. It seems as if they’re hedging their bets and making a number of claims without providing any proof.
If you can’t make your statements in the light of day, and try to cloak your effort under anonymity and fake names, there is no legitimacy attached to it.
Unless the fake “Minnehaha Central Committee” doesn’t care about things like voter integrity?
Just saying.
11 thoughts on “Here we go again. Anonymous “Minnehaha Central Committee” gmail account still trying to catfish people into attending their meeting.”
What a bunch of RINO losers. Absolutely pathetic to try and pull a fast one like this.
Notice Tornow’s using a favorite tool of con artists: misdirection. He’s trying to get you to focus on the question of notification — and completely ignores the fact that the bylaws require at least 2 current officers to be in attendance in order for the meeting to have a quorum. All 6 of the current officers have said that they’re not planning to attend Tornow’s alternate meeting. As a consequence, there won’t be a quorum and his meeting (and whatever they do during that meeting) will be invalid.
We don’t know that he was the one who sent it.. it’s unsigned, and they’re not identifying themselves.
Fair point. Sean, if it wasn’t you, please say so and clear your name. Otherwise, Sean’s is the only name that I’ve seen associated with this group — his name was in the first letter sent out as the contact who has the supposed list of central committee members looking to go around the current leaders. Makes me think he’s the one behind this and everything else is smoke and mirrors.
There’s the practical solution – attend meetings in your county and advocate your issues. If you have a good issue and you stick around long enough you can get some things done.
The alternative happens when good ideas are not respected, or they are stolen and not accredited properly. Then, you have the ol’ coup that’s occurring.
Coups, unfortunately, can be commandeered and repurposed to false flag(s) (I believe Jan 6th was this type of thing).
Thing is .. for anyone truly interested in participating, Pat just advertised it to them.
🙂
The thing is, anyone truly interested in participating in this phony-baloney meeting is braindead to the point of being in a coma, or so delusional and misguided that they’re one step away from being a flat-earther or think the moon landings were fake.
Shades of the Posse Comitatis and the Freemen….They are so far Right, they met the extreme Left.
🍿
I would love to attend the meeting, and record the minutes, never a bad idea to hold public meetings in each County, count me in. I want to hear what the people of my county are wanting to do., So long as its not harming anyone, no big deal. Stop being scared of the people, my gosh, people wake up.
If they think they are holding a valid election for officers, they will be surprised when they arrive at the State Central Committee meeting in Pierre and informed they are not credentialed.
All that is necessary is for the six members of the County Executive Board to aver that they were not present at this rogue meeting, and that’s it,
Bye-bye.
Stop referring to you and your ilk as “the people” like you speak for everyone. You don’t.