Here we go again. Anonymous “Minnehaha Central Committee” gmail account still trying to catfish people into attending their meeting.

The e-mails are flying back and forth as an anonymous e-mail account continues to try to catfish Minnehaha County Central Committee members into attending a meeting where they claim to have the votes to hold a meeting.. despite not providing any proof, nor actually identifying themselves.

In part:

As the correspondent who sent me the e-mail noted “This is getting ridiculous. Does anyone know who runs this email account???”

That’s largely the problem with this whole thing. Anonymous and unsigned e-mails, claiming that they have the votes.. but they don’t say who. Even worse, they seem to be “catfishing” recipients pretending to be “the Minnehaha Central Committee” with an unsigned e-mail when they are anything but. It seems as if they’re hedging their bets and making a number of claims without providing any proof.

If you can’t make your statements in the light of day, and try to cloak your effort under anonymity and fake names, there is no legitimacy attached to it.

Unless the fake “Minnehaha Central Committee” doesn’t care about things like voter integrity?

Just saying.