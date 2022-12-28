From Twitter:
Scoop: Gov. @KristiNoem now owns her own flamethrower, a Christmas gift from her staff. pic.twitter.com/sYV1u9arrM
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 25, 2022
Would they let me use one of those in town? I swear officer, it’s for burning weeds…
5 thoughts on “Would they let me use one of those in town? I swear officer, it’s for burning weeds…”
I loved the flame thrower.
Governor Noem has another more damning issue vectoring in (of a legal, political nature), though, regarding the SD Department of Health. :\
That’s not a flamethrower…THIS is a flamethrower!
https://brownwater-navy.com/vietnam/photos2/zippo.jpg Hopefully, the link will come up for you.
She has a fireplace starter.
That’s gonna burn the whole bowl! You want the flame to just kiss the edge.
I suppose if she spends a lot of time putting out fires she should have her own firestarter. It’s a win for Gov Noem in my book.
Such a bad look given this past week in weather.