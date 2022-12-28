State Rep. Kevin Jensen to run for GOP Chair against State Senator John Wiik. Jensen PAC funded campaigns against Noem, Schoenbeck.

State Representative Kevin Jensen, first elected to the House in 2016, has announced his candidacy for State Republican Party chair against State Senator John Wiik, who has received endorsements from a significant portion of County GOP Elected officials, as well as nearly all statewide elected officials.

According to a report this morning from The Dakota Scout:

Canton lawmaker Kevin Jensen told The Dakota Scout Tuesday evening that he will formally announce his candidacy for the position being vacated next month by long-time state Republican chairman Dan Lederman. Jensen will face off against John Wiik, the state senator from Watertown who has the backing of the GOP establishment, including nearly every statewide elected official. “I like John, and John and I have run a lot of bills together,” Jensen said in a phone interview. “But we have different ideas on how the party should run.”

Read that here.

While Senator Wiik is closely allied with Governor Kristi Noem, this last election cycle as funded largely by his new seatmate Rep. – Elect Karla Lems, Jensen formed a political action committee called “Keep South Dakota Red.” The PAC backed at least a few candidates challenging incumbents, including Colin Paulsen, who challenged Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, and the Steve Haugaard for Governor campaign running against Governor Noem.

Keep SD Red Disclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

In the fall, Jensen’s PAC in part funded both his own and Karla Lems’ fall races for the House.

It remains to be seen how Jensen would gain the support of Senate Leadership and the Governor to achieve party goals after directing efforts against both.

Stay tuned. I’m sure we will be hearing more to come.