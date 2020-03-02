Here’s another expense that didn’t make SF City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly’s campaign finance report

If you recall yesterday, I posted on Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly’s campaign finance report, which reported no income, and no expenditures. Despite the fact Stehly had purchased advertising in the form of the robocalls, Stehly Report tabloids, and Stehly Report ads in the Sioux Falls Shopping News.

I wrote about it, because it’s highly unusual that someone with as much advertising between elections as Stehly has claimed zero in expenditures on her report. None. Nothing.

No claim of any paid advertisement. Not any in-kind advertising.. even from herself. Despite the presence of a Sioux Falls city ordinance on campaign finance reporting that notes:

§ 38.005 PERSONS AND ENTITIES REQUIRED TO SUBMIT CAMPAIGN FINANCE DISCLOSURES; TIME FOR SUBMISSION.

(a) A campaign finance disclosure whose contents are specified by state law shall be signed and submitted to the city clerk’s office by the treasurer of every municipal candidate or candidate campaign committee, municipal or nonmunicipal political action committee, municipal ballot question committee, and municipal public office holder pertaining to city elections. Any statement pursuant to this section shall be consecutive and shall cover contributions and expenditures since the last statement submitted.

If it applies as written, the existence of that ordinance would give the appearance that contributions and expenditures since her last statement should have been disclosed.

After my post, predictably, Theresa’s minions seem to be doing a lot of ad hominem attacking of messengers. But not really refuting the contention that there has been a complete lack of disclosure on Councilwoman Stehly’s part on all the paid advertising she places.

Today, I had a note from someone who pointed out there’s another recent Stehly campaign expenditure which seems to have taken place, but wasn’t mentioned on her report.

So, it looks like Stehly fired her old campaign website back up. And interestingly, it looks to have happened a few weeks (2/11/2020) before that same financial report that claimed zero expenditures:

Granted, URL Registration and web space isn’t expensive at all.. In fact all together, it might be below $100. But again, here’s another example of an expenditure (disclaimed on the website as Paid for by Theresa Stehly for City Council) that didn’t show up on her campaign finance report.

For someone who grouses as much as Stehly does about the propriety of donations and campaign finance, you would think she would err towards open government and disclosure.

Yet, looking at her campaign finance report versus all the paid advertising she does to put her name in the public eye, it looks as if the opposite might be true.

**Update – Looks like Joe Sneve of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader did a story on the whole situation today as well, and also caught Theresa “Non-Disclosure” Stehly failing to report the website expenditure:

Stehly, though, told the Argus Leader Monday that her 2016 campaign website was renewed on her behalf by Sioux Falls resident and political ally Bruce Danielson. She said she would file an amendment to her campaign disclosure report showing an in-kind contribution of $29.98, the price Danielson paid on Feb. 11. But she has no intention of listing those other expenses because they weren’t related to her campaign, she said. and… Sioux Falls City Clerk Tom Greco declined to say whether or not Stehly is in violation of campaign finance rules, and said that it’s the territory of the City Attorney’s Office to investigate if violations are suspected.

Read that here.