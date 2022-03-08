House Appropriations members accused of killing popular initiatives from Governor due to politics.

The Argus has a story this morning about how members of the House Appropriations Committee seem to have this propensity this session to kill projects that Governor Noem is supporting for the sake of sandbagging her agenda of growth and development:
That two committee members, Reps. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, and Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, are seeking statewide offices and have acrimonious history with the governor has the committee accused of playing politics.
“At no point did a member of the public or private industry oppose these bills, which makes it clear they are wanted and needed by South Dakotans,” Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, said, specific to the workforce housing initiative and the planned cyber-security campus for Dakota State University. “The small group that opposes will need to decide if they represent the people of their district or if they are going to sacrifice these initiatives to help Haugaard’s campaign against our governor.”
Speaking of Steve Haugaard and Taffy Howard, even more interesting is that there seems to be a number of measures being voted on that they are “excused” for.
Or as one legislator noted to me, “there seems to be a story to be had on Rep. Howard ducking off the house floor to avoid votes.” First, she is there, and then “nowhere to be found on occasion, specifically whenever we are voting on BOR issues.”
Interesting.
“Playing politics” 🤣🤣🤣!!! I think there are many people in elected positions playing politics. Look at the voting records.
Rather than throwing a grenade, maybe you can list, in your opinion who is “playing politics”.
This is a pretty anonymous forum so it should be easy to name those whom you think are doing so.
Now, I will venture a guess that Haugaard and Howard are playing politics, And throw Frye-Mueller and Heinert in for good measure.
How’s that for being a little brave?
She votes no anyway. No no no.
I’ve got no sympathy for Noem after her blatantly political attack on Amendment A. She made her bed. Now she gets to lay in it.
A New Mexican member of the National Socialist Party disagrees with you over at Cory’s blog. He is overjoyed that Governor Noem opposed it.
What’s your point?
As that Anti-Semite would say “Always suspect Mossad”
Isn’t anybody going to notice that the same people who think we gotta have cybersecurity for agriculture don’t see any potential problems with changing our voter registrations or voting electronically?
You know who you are.
Agriculture is vulnerable to hacking but voter rolls and elections aren’t?
oooh, let’s talk about that……..
At no point did a member of the public or private industry oppose these bills, which makes it clear they are wanted and needed by South Dakotans,” Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, said. Not defending Haugaard and Howard, but that statement by Crabtree is weak. Sometimes, the right thing isn’t the popular thing.