Cybersecurity program passes the House

I haven’t been paying attention today (as I do have a day job) but the Cybersecurity program apparently did pass the House today, despite the best efforts of House Appropriations:

The investment to expand @DakotaState‘s cyberresearch program passed the House and is on its way to my desk! This project will help bring the next big industry to our state.

Now more than ever, South Dakota needs to lead the way in advancing our nation’s cybersecurity. pic.twitter.com/ZAFZbB7CNv

— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 7, 2022