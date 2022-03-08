I haven’t been paying attention today (as I do have a day job) but the Cybersecurity program apparently did pass the House today, despite the best efforts of House Appropriations:
The investment to expand @DakotaState‘s cyberresearch program passed the House and is on its way to my desk! This project will help bring the next big industry to our state.
Now more than ever, South Dakota needs to lead the way in advancing our nation’s cybersecurity. pic.twitter.com/ZAFZbB7CNv
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 7, 2022
2 thoughts on “Cybersecurity program passes the House”
Link to how representatives voted, please?
going to make autonomous farm equipment hack-proof so the Terminator movies don’t become reality?
If you have ever been awakened in the middle of the night because a Roomba has run amuck, the idea of autonomous combines running loose is the stuff of nightmares.
Those machines are going to kill us, you know