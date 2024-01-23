House Majority Leader Will Mortenson deserves an award (or at least a six-pack) for dealing with Rick Weible.

State Representative (And House Majority Leader) Will Mortenson serves as the head of the House of Representatives State Affairs Committee. And I think in nearly every hearing they’ve had so far this year, he’s had District 8 House candidate and election truther Rick Weible inflicted on him violating decorum and being a general pain in the ass.

Has it been the last 2? 3? meetings where Mortenson has had to threaten him with being banned from the committee for Weible using it as his personal soapbox, regardless of actually making a point about the legislation being heard?

In the latest meeting, as Weible testifies on legislation, he insists on complaining about points he wanted to make during prior testimony, where he insists he was right, even though it might not have anything to do with the matter at hand, Leaving Majority Leader Mortenson to level the boom at how Weible has been “disingenuous and dishonest” in his testimony.

When the House Majority Leader points that out, it’s not exactly a badge of honor for a legislative candidate.

I feel I owe Representative Mortenson a ice cold one, if one of these days he breezes through town, or I’m in Pierre, for dealing with this and taking one for the team.

(And you wonder why it’s tough to recruit good people to run for office. Because this is what you’ve earned for yourself when you get there.)