From Twitter, I think the universal view is that the SDSU poll whiffed it badly with their methodology.
The polling numbers I'm seeing from @EmersonCollege @TheHill sure makes some of the previous "poll" numbers bounced around on here look silly. @SenJohnThune race is one example. This shows him up 58%-27%.https://t.co/wvTNDV4UHJ
— Jonathan Ellis (@DakotaScoutJon) October 26, 2022
9 thoughts on “I’m not the only one who thinks the SDSU poll was way, way off..”
The SDSU poll may not have been 15 points off at the time, but when the Smith-Keintz ticket embraced the disastrous 2014 strategy of the Wismer-Blake ticket by boldly embracing a pro-abortion agenda, they probably converted about 10 percent of the state’s electorate from Billie Sutton conservatives to lesser-of-two-evils Noem supporters and turned a close race into a 20-point blowout. Sutton may well have won this year, but even many South Dakotans who aren’t principled advocates for the right to life tend to distrust politicians they perceive as aggressively pro-abortion.
I agree polls are snap shots in time…the masses also might actually believe Noem will cut taxes on groceries also….and not know that she opposed it this spring
Taxing marijuana could make up for one-quarter to one-half of the tax revenue lost from repeal of the grocery tax. Why not tax marijuana? Right now, the underground economy gets that money.
we should tax meth too. we’re on it.
Pat is getting nervous about this Governor race I see, lot of posts, who are we trying to convince here?
I think the answer to this question is women who are catty with her because she doesn’t have obvious physical or mental flaws. It’s a cat fight .. why would women prefer Jamie Smith whose lack of management acumen and disassociation from human realities will make their lives hell?
Are South Dakotans too narcissistic in-masse to rally behind charismatic and intellectually talented leaders like Noem?
When the pens hit the ballots, assuming we can count straight, we’ll see in a few days.
Why WOULD this race really be close?
I’ve seen anecdotal evidence of catty-ness on behalf of SD women, but when I try to dig-in to the reasons why, I find diatribes, innuendo, and unsubstantiated claims about her or her executive orders with some really inexplicably disgusting and vulgar stuff mixed-in.
The simple explanation: South Dakota has become a target for globalists as it sends operatives of all kinds here to try to turn the turtle (slow, methodical conservatism) over.
Dishonest, negative campaigns often succeed. Especially when they dominate the airwaves. We’ll see if Smith has enough money to respond to her deceptive ads on taxes.
He is for repealing the tax on food – saving over $100 million for taxpayers. He suggested making up for some of that loss with marijuana revenues if that measure passes. Noem AGREES with him on both issues.
Yes, I know they’re his own words. Like taking… “I will not do it”… but leaving out the “not”. Unethical and sleazy. But she has to scare voters every fourth Halloween with this kind of stuff. It’s what she does.
On the other hand, Elk, this is the last time we’ll have to see and listen to this despicable campaigning of hers. On the other hand, the Republikans will use these tactics against whoever Democrats select to run against her successor, or against whoever the Republikans select to run against Jamie Smith should he be fortunate enough to win this one.
Was this the latest sd-poll.com one? I was easily able to respond on my phone and computer. I question the validity of their results.