Governor Kristi Noem calls out Jennifer Keintz for preferring “elite institutions” over South Dakota schools

From Twitter, looks like Jennifer Keintz is drawing some fire from Governor Noem over something I’d pointed out a while ago. That Keintz is a bit of a snob, and wasn’t afraid to tell people so:

Jamie’s running mate wants her kids to go to “elite institutions,” not South Dakota universities. Does @RepJamieSmith agree? Does he condone this elitist rhetoric?

I went to Northern State and graduated from SDSU. I love these schools.

>>> https://t.co/IvPMurcBMG pic.twitter.com/YT94GxyICo

— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 26, 2022