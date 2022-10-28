From Twitter, looks like Jennifer Keintz is drawing some fire from Governor Noem over something I’d pointed out a while ago. That Keintz is a bit of a snob, and wasn’t afraid to tell people so:
Jamie’s running mate wants her kids to go to “elite institutions,” not South Dakota universities. Does @RepJamieSmith agree? Does he condone this elitist rhetoric?
I went to Northern State and graduated from SDSU. I love these schools.
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 26, 2022
Governor Kristi Noem calls out Jennifer Keintz for preferring "elite institutions" over South Dakota schools
Didn’t Noem send her daughter to an elite school? I think so.
I believe Governor Noem’s daughter made that decision herself as an adult. Noem didn’t “send her” anywhere.
Also, show a statement, any statement, that Governor Noem made claiming that ANY SD college/university wasn’t “elite” enough for her family. Can you do that? Didn’t think so…why don’t you go back to your DFP playground and wallow in the BS over there.
Don’t know the governor or her family, but a search shows that Cassidy went to SDSU and the other one went to University of Sioux Falls, a private Christian university. Does that make USF an ‘elite’ university? Does that make all private schools ‘elite’? I think the governor and her campaign staff should not worry about trivial matters like this. To me, a simple former JUCO student, MIT, Cal-Tech and the like are ‘elite’ to me. Come on Governor, stop wasting your time on intellectually-unarmed opponents!
Her son attends college out-of-state and her daughter is seeking her advanced degree out-of-state. NOem had to amend her financial reports 31 times. Nothing but a lying hypocrite
Amending a report means you later caught an error.
Omitting basic contact information for every donor is an incredible level of sloppiness – there are directions right on the form. It’s not comparable.
What do you think smith did? He had the report amended in less than 24 hours. All is well and there is no violation since candidates have 7 days to make corrections. As was said before, Noem has made multiple mistakes all the way back to 2018. It happens and they have a chance to fix it. Most of the time they are clerical errors. This was nothing more than a political hack job by team Noem.
I don’t know what an elite school is. I suppose the Ivy League schools are elite and the Catholic Ivy League, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Marquette, etc.. For science nerds you can’t beat MIT or Cal Tech. Stanford is just flat out elite. If you ski, Colorado and Montana are elite. If you are an ag student, Iowa State, Cornell and even SDSU can be elite. In South Dakota, if you go to Michigan, Minnesota or Wisconsin, you’re considered going to an elite school..if you love the outdoors BHSC and Montana State, Wyoming and Colorado State meet the bill.If you’re a leftist, Cal-Berleley, UC-Davis (also elite for ag-if you’re a leftist farmer) and places like Grinnel and McCalister are elite. If you prefer beer drinking and socialization as pursuits, you can’t top U of Wisconsin, Iowa State and good old USD. If you’re a solid, in bred Conservative, Hillsdale and Bob Jones U might be your choice. There are plenty of stuffy east coast colleges that say they are elite (Smith, Swarthmore, Gettysburg) but are just sand boxes for the very privileged .Elite is a pretty subjective term, especially in non-elite South Dakota. The best place to go is where you feel comfortable.
Good one Terry! They also seem to forget about her kids who DID attend SD schools.
And Noems kids who are currently attending elite out of state schools.
Nothing wrong with going to an elite school, whatever that is. Plenty of South Dakotans have been very, very successful in life after graduating from South Dakota schools. It is a non argument. Success in life is totally subjective and depends on many factors. As Johnny Cash sang, “Stay away from whiskey, and let that Cocaine be.”
If I may offer five truly ELITE schools:
John F. Kennedy Warfare Center, Ft. Bragg, NC – Special Forces training
Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, CA – Navy BUDs (SEALS) training
Lackland AF Base Special Warfare School – Air Force ParaResuce
Aviation Survival Technician “A” School, Petaluma, CA – Coast Guard Rescue Swimmers
School of Infantry, Camp Pendleton – Force Recon Marines
I salute all these veterans…students…and future Warriors who do this to defend us, our nation and our freedoms.
Who would trust anyone from those elite private institutions like HIllsdale College? I agree with Kristi, those elitists have no place in South Dakota!
SDSU is the Harvard of South Dakota and elite in the football world. Go Jacks!
Talk about delusional