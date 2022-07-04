Impressions from the 2022 State GOP Convention: A reckoning may be coming for the selection of candidates. Can’t we all just get along?

I haven’t gotten to this sooner, as I’ve been dealing with kids, and a massive resurgence of the summer head-cold that I thought I’d shook. But it’s still worthwhile discussing a week later in the aftermath of convention.
A reckoning has been inching forward for how statewide candidates are selected in recent years, and after this last convention there has been more rumbling. And the last race at convention this year may have been the last nail in the coffin for convincing legislators that a change needs to be made in how the candidates for statewide office need to be selected.
After nearly a month of lead-time to declare his intent, in mid-afternoon on June 24th, with nearly no -time to spare, Steve Haugaard, who lost the race for Governor on a 3-1 basis (76-24%) entered the race for Lt. Governor at convention, with about 24 hours to campaign.
With the make-up of convention delegates, Haugaard lost to Rhoden on a tighter weighted vote of 56% to 44%. Literally, the Governor who won on a 3-1 basis was within 10% of being saddled with a running mate who she not only soundly defeated, but a person who often maligned her with some pretty harsh attacks. Which strongly raised a question that had been mentioned in passing as recently as the last time we went through this process – it is time to change the law and allow the Governor to appoint their running mate?
Many candidates for Governor do this in virtual terms now, by pre-announcing their running mate prior to convention, as Kristi did 4-years ago, and Democrats do in the run up to their convention. When things go as planned, it’s only a perfunctory blessing, but in a year like this, when voters clearly made their choice known, delegates elected to represent their precincts seem to have ignored their voters and gone awry.
I’ve heard chatter that there are legislators who want to move that pick directly to the Gubernatorial candidates. And really, unless we’re going to pick those offices individually, is there any justification to force a Lt. Governor onto the ticket with a Governor in a shotgun convention wedding?
After the convention results, there is also talk to move the selection of other candidates to the primary ballot.
There are those who think in addition of letting the Gov have their pick for their Lt Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State could easily be sent to the Republican electorate as a whole in the primary election, making the primary elections a little larger, and giving all Republicans an opportunity to have a say in who their candidates are.
Going back to the results of what happened at the GOP Convention, there has been concerned expressed that precinct representatives of the counties were not representative of the area they represented. One example was how Brown County came in for Secretary of State Steve Barnett.. or how it didn’t.
Brown County Republican Convention delegates came in nearly 2-1 against Steve Barnett.In 2018, Barnett won Brown County in the general election on a 68-31% basis, even with Democrats voting. But at convention, the vote against him were the Republicans in his home county. Was there any great scandal or controversy to cause them to abandon him? No. Not at all.
Which is one example. And brings up the question whether delegates are elected to represent their precinct, or if they are there to represent their own views.
All this talk might be just that – talk. But it’s talk coming after a convention designed for unity saw a lack of unity from some of the people there. As they found themselves shut out from the June Primary ballot, some might say they made an effort to seize power at the next place they thought they could, at the convention.
But is the convention supposed to be about seizing power, or about the party coming together after a primary and moving the best candidates forward? Because when factions within the party are doing their best to block resolutions recognizing the top of the ticket as they did this year, someone’s crazy aunt needs to settle down at the table before they ruin the holiday for everyone.
We have a lot of months to go until the election, and we can hope that there’s more of a spirit of cooperation that comes to the surface in that time to help all Republican candidates in November.
Or not. And that’s when we’ll start losing elections.
In the words of Rodney King, “can’t we all just get along?”
23 thoughts on “Impressions from the 2022 State GOP Convention: A reckoning may be coming for the selection of candidates. Can’t we all just get along?”
Pat, you are right on target. The convention style allows a small, well-motivated MINORITY (actually a micro-fraction) of the overall voting republican vote statewide, to take over the selection of candidates. 300-400 delegates, out of what, a couple hundred thousand voting republicans?
Same reason I opposed Amendment C, along with 2/3’s of my fellow voters….we believe in majority rule, not MINORITY rule, ie, convention, or the 40% who could stop budget changes even if 59% of the public favored it.
I’m with the idea of an Lt selected by the gov.
I’m not sure someone should have to run as a ticket though in the primary. Imagine in a contested primary where Noem and Jackley or Mickelson and Clint Robert or Janklow and Miller duked it out. Maybe they want to see how they do in the primary? Then pick someone to position for the general.
Simply submitting a piece of paper to the party and making it automatic for the governors choice would make me happy.
The other offices should not be primaries. Down ballot races would confuse voters. Yes Bafnett would do well when he runs as an incumbent but 12 years ago no one knew who he was. Imagine having to choose between 3 unknowns for Auditor, Treasurer, PUC, AG, Public Lands, SOS.
That’s quite a ballot. Many of these candidates win a general based on the R next to their name.
Moving to a primary would make it so 100k people are guessing for most positions. Which could be even more problematic.
I’ll listen to the need for change if Monae Johnson loses the general but I suspect she wins 55-60% of the vote.
In the end the rowdy convention chose the best candidates. Jackley, Rhoden and Monae Johnson might be more in line with the current GOP anyway when it comes to election concerns.
Why shouldn’t the lower level offices have to face a primary, if they want to be elected to statewide office? They just coast to a lifetime of gravy and no real job to do, except maybe the AG who of course was Mr. Ravnsborg the Inept for a while, which shows you the office could run itsownself.
The Haugaard vote was more against Noem than against Rhoden. Many of us aren’t happy with the way she used and discarded Laura Kaiser, or with her lack of contrition about using the state plane to campaign for president at public expense.
The Republican establishment would do well to consider possible substantive reasons for the split in the party, rather than dismissing half of the convention as evil and stupid.
“Many of us aren’t happy with the way she used and discarded Laura Kaiser”
So you’re saying there was an expectation of quid pro quo?
In return for cutting the Noem television ad that broke open the 2018 primary for governor, Kaiser probably expected Noem to help her prevent Marty Jackley from winning another election to statewide office.
I could not have said this any better. I found the op lacking in analysis as to why things were the way they were.
We were gaslit for calling the stolen election. We would prefer to have candidates that are funded by people not corporations.
There really is a laundry list of grievances.
Convention should be like football practice. You hit hard to gauge readiness.
I was fine with the contention because I know it will make us stronger. We really do need some new perspectives and ideas to create future proof economies and put America First.
I thought the management team of the state party really put a terrible foot forward with the way convention was managed. Paying hundreds to have input? 4 hour marathon voting session?
Lastly, as was the case with Monae Johnson, sometimes the candidate is just way more qualified and representative.
If you consider the most important issue to us who do not follow discredited MSM it is really not surprising at all; election integrity.
At least this is how I see things.
As always thanks for considering my thoughts and opinions.
John, if the people participating are supposed to have a free 3-day party, who would you say is supposed to pay for it?
The election wasnt stolen, nutbar.
I should clarify that this is what I agree with in reply:
The Republican establishment would do well to consider possible substantive reasons for the split in the party, rather than dismissing half of the convention as evil and stupid.
I can’t think of one time the convention backed the weaker candidate.
Ravnsborg was a worse AG but he worked harder than Russell and Fitz.
Barnett may have had better name Id but Johnson ran circles around him campaigning. She just wanted it more.
As far as Haugaard and Rhoden go I voted for Rhoden and found Haugaard’s challenge embarrassing.
That said the governor is supposed to be a unifier and she was not able to do that because she was busy primarying many people who had a vote at convention or those who had friends going to convention. They have long memories.
Tom Brunner and Rhonda Milstead nominated Haugaard. Noem appointed Milstead. Tom Brunner was worked against. Pischke was. Spencer Gosch, Mulally, post, Koskan, Wies, wiese, perry, dennert, Soy, Karr, begalka, kevin jensen, lems, Qualm’s, Randolph, Jensen…. the list is way to long and I could keep going.
They found a way to take a shot at her and protest their disdain for her. Right or wrong it was very personal.
Rhoden gave the best speech of his life.
All of those fellows you mentioned are insaner than most. Except young Ms. Soye. Half of those fellows are not very smart. Except Mr. Pischke.
Soye is crazy. Her wardrobe is so unprofessional especially her sneakers.
I met her at convention. I thought I’d be impressed. She barely had time to say hi and was there to vote against Rhoden, Barnett and Jackley.
I left unimpressed.
Leave the system as is minus the Lt.
Dennert did not run, Weis and Perry needed to go. Aberdeen deserves better.
That’s up to Aberdeen. They sent one packing and kept two. Brandei will vote like Weis but be better at it.
The entire primary process was a cluster this year. Everyone hates everyone.
I agree Rhoden’s speech was incredible, especially having to follow seconds after Haugaard’s rant about us all being heathens…
I was voting for him anyway but he was very good.
Team Noem hates Roetman but they should look inward at their primary race meddling and legislative relationships.
Not saying it is a one way street because legislators do the same thing by endorsing Haugaard against her.
No proxy servers, please.
I can’t believe it. Soy may return to Pierre. She’s Taffy’s little sister. Give her another two years and she will be exactly like Taffy. And that’s downright sad.
Yeah. very disappointing.
Any attorney who wanted Natvig over Jackley was doing a disservice to those who work at the AG office.