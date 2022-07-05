Here’s an interesting tidbit from this weekend’s news cycle. If Steve Haugaard had his way in 2019, it would not have been his place to run for Lt. Gov:
Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican, in 2019 supported changing South Dakota laws on who controls the nomination of candidates for lieutenant governor.
He co-sponsored legislation that would have made candidates for governor solely responsible for deciding who would run with them for lieutenant governor. The legislation would have removed delegates at the political party’s convention from the decision process.
And..
KELOLAND News asked Haugaard about why he chose to take a path that he had once wanted to shut down. He hasn’t responded.
There’s a strong possibility Haugaard may get his way 4 years later in this next session.
3 thoughts on “Haugaard proposed law in 2019 to remove Lt. Gov pick from convention”
As I commented in this blog last fall around the time Haugaard’s made his announcement to run, he’s a phony. He says one thing publicly, but then acts out differently. I think “Mr. Transparency” should get out of politics, although the public seems enamored with those who consistently speak with forked tongues. 😳😳
I loathe hidden comments. Former lawco resident should strap a pair on and self-identify.
Talk about phonies? Please…
You shoot your mouth off yet don’t “own” your comment.
Crap character in my opinion.
I don’t really have a big issue either way with the Lt gov being decided at convention or by the nominee but I do have a problem with the rashness of those who want to change it because of Steve Haugaard or Stace Nelson.
Are we that divided that everything he does the other side has to over react back?
I think we are all a bit hyperbolic.
If this is how session will go then we are all in for a special treat again.
The “wackadoodles” did not behave well or act like grown ups (and it was embarassing that they voted against the Lt.) but the “establishment” is not entitled to all they perceive themselves to be entitled to.