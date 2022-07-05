As the Republican intra-party squabbling seemed to hit a crescendo a couple weeks ago in Watertown before it started dying down, I couldn’t help but notice that we aren’t hearing much from South Dakota Democrats. Which is particularly interesting, as they have a convention in 3 days…. but there’s a distinct lack of noise about anyone running for anything.
They’ve got Brian Bengs to lose for US Senate in November. And Jamie Smith, who we’re told is running for Governor, has yet to make a selection for a running mate. Lt. Governor is one of the things that the Democrat Party Convention is allegedly going to pick in three days hence, but we’ve heard nothing but crickets to this point.
Attorney General.. there was once early word that Randy Seiler might give it another run, if Jason Ravnsborg was the nominee. That did not happen, so guessing they need to find a Democrat Attorney who is willing to take one for the team. Otherwise, Secretary of State, nothing. State Auditor, nothing, State Treasurer, nothing. School and Lands and Public Utilities Commission, nothing and nothing.
Literally, with three days to do, the prospects of statewide Democrat candidates willingly announcing that they’re running is looking pretty bleak.
Unless a person wants to be running on the Democrat ticket as a nominee, they might want to stay out of the bars in Pierre/Ft. Pierre this weekend.
8 thoughts on “Aren’t Democrats having a convention starting in 3 days? Where are the candidates?”
It’s incredible but it’s par for the course for them.
Presumably Jamie Smith will announce a running mate this week sometime.
Given the splits at the SD GOP convention over Secretary of State and Attorney General, you’d think they’d at least take a run at those.
If they have any chance at picking off a state wide spot, they should go after the SOS office. All the GOP nominee has on her resume is receptionist for a couple SOS and at a law firm. Should be easy for them.
With Biden being so unpopular I think she will be ok as long as she doesn’t steal any money or committ a crime.
DR (EDITED..) — you forgot this resume point.
She won by 22 points over the current Secretary of State. 10 points is considered a landslide.
On a weighted delegate vote? I don’t think that applies. She could have lost a majority of delegates as long as she won a majority in the right counties.
I think it is very telling that no one is really talking about Monae Johnson winning because she was a strong candidate as much as they are Barnett losing.
Steve didn’t get out and campaign as much as he should have and probably read the room wrong in a race where too many pillow guy acolytes are frothing at the mouth.
Get your own dysfunctional house in order.
SD Dems will be offering up the very best candidates the Hopscotch has this week!