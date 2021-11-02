In run up to impeachment session, polling shows strong support for legislative action

As we approach this next weeks special legislative session South Dakota News Watch has conducted a survey of South Dakotan’s to determine their attitude on the possible impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. If you look at the results, it would not appear that South Dakota is mincing many words in their support for legislative action.

The late October poll of 500 registered voters in South Dakota showed that 66.8% of respondents strongly or somewhat support the impeachment of Ravnsborg by the Legislature, with 13.8% opposed and 19.4% undecided. Of all 500 respondents, 44.6% were strongly in favor of impeachment.

When the undecided respondents are removed, support for impeachment is even stronger, with 82.8% of those who have formed an opinion supporting impeachment.

Political party affiliation was not a major factor in difference in responses, with 72.3% of Democrats supporting impeachment; 65.6% of Independents supporting impeachment; and 64.3% of Republicans in support of impeachment.

I may find myself in the minority on having doubts that traffic misdemeanors should rise to the level of an impeachable offense for a statewide officeholder. But it certainly appears that this may be the direction things are headed.