From the Hill: Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race
Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009.
Looking equally close in New Jersey, with the Candidates for both parties alternately taking and losing the lead as the votes come in. Much much tighter than predicted. With a possibility the Republicans could come out on top.
And Minneapolis measure to take money from police and give it to mental health & social workers went down hard after being referred to a public vote.
Not sure how tonight could’ve come out any worse for Democrats.
11 thoughts on “Youngkin wins.. tough night for Dems”
Nice win for the GOP in Virginia! and Minneapolis is not totally crazy!
10 Carjackings in 2 hours on Friday.
6 Carjackings in 4 hours on Monday
Numerous carjackings on Tuesday being election day in the affluent South West Minneapolis.
Then there are those unreported crimes many of which are not covered by the media or responded to by the police since their numbers are severely understaffed.
Thanks Democratic Socialists of America!
He won on a bogus issue. His LG just announced they are going to fund all bac schools.
Youngkin didn’t win on a bogus issue, he won because McAuliffe stepped in it with one foot then shot himself in the other. He stepped in it when he said parents shouldn’t have a say in what their children are taught in schools.
He could have walked it back, apologized, said he misspoke. Instead he doubled down, brought in the big shots to declare it was all “phony/manufactured outrage.” That was when he shot himself in the foot.
Calling the parents phonies who were expressing manufactured outrage triggered a shitstorm.
Watching from the side lines, it reminded me a lot of when a coworker told me that every time she got mad at her husband for not doing something he was supposed to, he told her she was hormonal. He only neglected household chores when she was “on the rag.” (Isn’t that how it works?)
The only way McAuliffe could have dug a deeper hole would have been if he’d told all those pissed off Mamas the problem wasn’t CRT, it was their PMS.
and his LG reminded everybody that, unlike Kamala Harris, “I’m black, and I have always been black.”
Best line of the night
hmm I think the actual quote was “I’m black, and I have been black all my life.”
Virginia needs more Republicans. SD needs more Democrats. Single party rule screws over the voters every time.
Looks like the Brandon Administration got trounced last night.
Twice! The Braves won the World Series. That has to be disappointing to Brandon as well.
The best line I read was this: The reason the Democrats lost the election in Virginia is because all of the bogus ballots they had printed were on a cargo ship off the coast of California waiting to be unloaded.