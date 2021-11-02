Youngkin wins.. tough night for Dems

From the Hill: Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race

Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009.

Looking equally close in New Jersey, with the Candidates for both parties alternately taking and losing the lead as the votes come in. Much much tighter than predicted. With a possibility the Republicans could come out on top.

And Minneapolis measure to take money from police and give it to mental health & social workers went down hard after being referred to a public vote.

Not sure how tonight could’ve come out any worse for Democrats.