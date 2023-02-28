Saw this on the Internet today:
There’s a depressing set of numbers. From recently published “The Shredding of Midwestern Newspapers”https://t.co/Wa0W6b8uua pic.twitter.com/wSWV2aOtVb
— Dᴀɴ Gᴏʟᴅᴇɴ (@_DanGolden) February 27, 2023
According to this, over the last 20 years the number of staff employed by the Argus has been reduced from 65 to 8. Yet in that time, it’s parent company has acquired 2 daily and several weekly newspapers around the state, and shipped their publication out to Iowa.
Someone explain to me why exactly why taxpayers still have to be on the hook to place public notices, as opposed to filing such things in local libraries, or being placed on-line?
If it is going to be in law that taxpayer dollars are spent to support their mission, We should go back to supporting community sources of news and information and the local jobs they create.
Not media conglomerates who come in and strip-mine them for assets and ship jobs and production out of state.
14 thoughts on “Interesting newspaper statistics as the number of staff plummet.”
during the glory days, the competitive coverage of bona fide news was a huge sport of its own, with owners building and fielding teams. the conglomerating and strip mining you mention has happened, and it’s hard to find evidence to make a case that news coverage is even found on the company mission statements.
It’s time to classify the internet as a utility. Maybe Fox news won’t get to openly lie on air and then admit to it when they get sued.
Just because you don’t like facts, it doesn’t mean that you can’t have your opinion.
Oh you mean the fact that Murdoch openly admitted that they pushed the false election lie even though they knew it was a lie because they didn’t want to lose viewers?
https://news.yahoo.com/murdoch-testified-fox-commentators-endorsed-222614792.html
Or how about when fox lawyers openly stated that no one should take Tucker Carlson seriously and they should view it as entertainment and not news?
Those facts?
it was a bad day for fox news when they let hannity drive the bus.
The sad thing is, all of them were actively shaking their heads behind the scenes but then would go on air and continue the lying narrative because…..money. They spawned the GQP and created the John Dale’s of the world.
Are you referring to Hillary saying the election was stolen from her?
But but but buttery mails!
Fox’s lawyers: The “‘general tenor’ of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.’ ”
“Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement he makes.”
Those facts?
Opinions, not facts.
If you don’t know the difference then ……….
“You cannot play God then wash your hands of the things that you’ve created. Sooner or later, the day comes when you can’t hide from the things that you’ve done any more.” – Cmd Bill Adama, Battlestar Galactica 2003
fictional, but fitting.
Agree with PP. Taxpayer dollars — if spent — should support only community news sources and the local jobs they create. Not a single public dollar should support transnational media conglomerates, who strip-mine local assets and ship jobs and production out of state.
Maybe it’s partly due the horrible content they create.
I thought the topic here was the left-wing buying up papers and then failing, but I guess that it opened the door for the FOX haters to divert the attention. Then again, FOX is expanding and ranks first in every time slot, so it is hard to complain when CNN has fewer viewers than Teletubbies reruns and MSDNC ranks behind Home and Garden Channel. As far as lies go, no one lies more than Biden, but of course, he just reads the teleprompter script written by the CCP. For those of you who don’t watch anything except MSNBC, the CCP is Biden’s Chinese boss.