Interesting newspaper statistics as the number of staff plummet.

Saw this on the Internet today:

There’s a depressing set of numbers. From recently published “The Shredding of Midwestern Newspapers”https://t.co/Wa0W6b8uua pic.twitter.com/wSWV2aOtVb — Dᴀɴ Gᴏʟᴅᴇɴ (@_DanGolden) February 27, 2023

According to this, over the last 20 years the number of staff employed by the Argus has been reduced from 65 to 8. Yet in that time, it’s parent company has acquired 2 daily and several weekly newspapers around the state, and shipped their publication out to Iowa.

Someone explain to me why exactly why taxpayers still have to be on the hook to place public notices, as opposed to filing such things in local libraries, or being placed on-line?

If it is going to be in law that taxpayer dollars are spent to support their mission, We should go back to supporting community sources of news and information and the local jobs they create.

Not media conglomerates who come in and strip-mine them for assets and ship jobs and production out of state.