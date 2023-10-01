Is Erickson ready to carry the ball again? Former Sioux Falls Councilor Christine Erickson at least thinking about run for Sioux Falls Mayor.

Is Christine Erickson getting ready to carry the ball again for Sioux Falls government?

Former Republican Legislator and past Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Sioux Falls disclosed this week on the Dakota Scout podcast that she’s eyeing a potential run for Sioux Falls Mayor, and has assembled a kitchen cabinet to discuss the possibility:

Erickson disclosed her consideration of the position Friday during an appearance on The Dakota Scout’s SCOUTING REPORT weekly podcast, where she revealed that she has assembled a team of local business and political leaders to explore a potential run. “I’ve got a great crew, we call it ‘the mayor’s roundtable,’” Erickson said. “We quietly have a team, and we are looking at if this makes sense for me and my boys.”

I caught up with Christine afterwards, as even the discussion is surprising – as her position with the South Dakota Trucking and Auto Dealers Association is considered one of the plum government affairs positions in all of South Dakota – yet for those who have served in public office as successfully as Erickson, the pull of it is always there, especially as others sketch out the state’s political future and cast her in their “dream ticket” as they prognosticate what the landscape of government will look like in the state’s future.

Christine noted to me that she “loved public service, but when my kids were younger and I needed to make a change. As they are older it could be a good time to enter the discussion again.”

Among Republicans in South Dakota, Christine’s name has been raised in the past and possibly in the future as a running mate for gubernatorial hopefuls seeking instant and certain credibility in the Sioux Falls market. But Christine herself is more focused on her job, and personally what the next few years might bring to the state’s largest city.

Talking to me about her position with the South Dakota Truckers and Auto Dealers Association, she expressed to me that “I love the industry and love representing main street business owners that are so important to the community.”

But it should not go unnoticed that there have been conversations happening, and that she has been “meeting with people for the last several months,” and there seems to be support. And not just among Republicans, but a bi-partisan groundswell that has an interest in her leadership.

As she noted in the podcast, a lot has to come together, and stars would have to align for her to move forward with any official campaign.

But to date, as she is considered a unifier who cuts across partisan lines, former State Representative Erickson has our attention as she contemplates a return to public service in South Dakota.