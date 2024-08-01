Is he back already? Push poll asking if people still don’t know Toby Doeden.

Just heard about a push poll that’s being done on Referred Law 21 (The referral of SB201, the landowner bill of rights)

Apparently, they go through a fairly biased spiel, asking people if it would change their vote to know the pipeline is being funded by Chinese communists, etc. That kind of false & biased silliness. But then they switch gears.

At the end, they ask people to rank their feelings (on a 1-5 ranking basis) about Governor Kristi Noem. They ask about Congressman Dusty Johnson. AND then they finish up by asking about none other than Toby Doeden!!

That one made me laugh out loud. But that tells you who is likely paying for it.

Because there isn’t anyone else asking that question.