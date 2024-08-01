Brown County GOP Chair Katie Washnok resigns from county party position

This is unfortunate news, as Brown County GOP Chair Katie Washnok, a generational carrier of water for the elephant, is stepping down from her position to let someone else take up the reins.

  1. I hope Katie does continue to stay engaged . She is an important voice for the Republican Party and we cannot afford to lose effective leaders like her.

  2. Especially since the other three are anti-economic development and voted consistently against the pipeline bills.

