This is unfortunate news, as Brown County GOP Chair Katie Washnok, a generational carrier of water for the elephant, is stepping down from her position to let someone else take up the reins.
3 thoughts on “Brown County GOP Chair Katie Washnok resigns from county party position”
I hope Katie does continue to stay engaged . She is an important voice for the Republican Party and we cannot afford to lose effective leaders like her.
Especially since the other three are anti-economic development and voted consistently against the pipeline bills.
I can’t blame her. BCGOP took her for granted and now they will learn the hard way.